Officials link leopard sightings in Pune to poor waste management

A series of recent leopard sightings across Pune has prompted forest officials and environmentalists to call for urgent improvements in the city’s waste management system. They say poorly handled food waste and a growing stray dog population are creating easy food sources, drawing leopards into urban areas. The increasing availability of food waste dumped in open spaces and the rising number of stray dogs have become major attractants, making these areas even more appealing to the animals, say officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The concern intensified after three confirmed sightings were reported in different parts of the city — Pune airport, Sindh Society in Aundh, and Forest Garden in Bavdhan.

According to officials, these incidents reflect a pattern that has been building over the past few years. Forest officials note that Pune’s proximity to hills, green cover, and river corridors naturally makes some neighbourhoods more prone to wildlife movement. Leopards, which are highly adaptable, often use these natural pathways to move at night. However, the increasing availability of food waste dumped in open spaces and the rising number of stray dogs have become major attractants, making these areas even more appealing to the animals.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator, Pune forest department, said the team has been conducting detailed monitoring whenever a sighting call is received. “We check CCTV footage and survey the surrounding areas. In several cases, we have found leopards visiting locations where food waste from households and commercial establishments is dumped openly,” he said. Meat scraps such as chicken and mutton leftovers are particularly enticing for leopards, making the issue more serious. “Along with stray dogs, this waste becomes an easy food source. That is why the animals are increasingly seen in these neighbourhoods,” Mohite added.

He emphasised that the department remains alert to all sighting reports and responds with field inspections, camera checks, and coordination with local authorities. However, he said long-term solutions require stronger civic measures. “The forest department is doing everything possible, but unless waste management in the city becomes more effective, such incidents will continue. Special attention must be given to handling and disposing of food waste properly,” he said.

Manoj Barbole, range officer, Pune forest department, said that food waste — especially non-vegetarian scraps from households, meat shops, and small or mid-scale hotels — is often dumped openly in various parts of the city. “This becomes an easy food source for leopards. Such spots also attract stray animals, which in turn provide live prey for the leopard. Open waste dumping is therefore a major factor contributing to these conflict situations. Effective and consistent waste management is essential to prevent leopard-related incidents in Pune,” he said.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “As of now, we have not received any formal communication from the forest department on the issue. However, the PMC has already been making multiple efforts for effective waste management.”

“After the recent leopard sighting at Pune airport, we have already picked up several stray dogs from the Lohegaon areas. All these dogs have been in captivity in our shelter homes. We are regularly monitoring the stray dog population in other areas too. The PMC is also focused on effective waste management in various areas.”