Over 80,000 students fail in Marathi in SSC exam

According to Maharashtra State Board data released on Friday, a staggering 80,803 students failed in Marathi paper in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, raising concerns among educationists. Out of 10,98,623 students who had registered for the Marathi first language paper, 10,87,699 students appeared, while 10,06,896 passed, taking the subject’s pass percentage to 92.57 per cent. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Out of 10,98,623 students who had registered for the Marathi first language paper, 10,87,699 students appeared, while 10,06,896 passed, taking the subject’s pass percentage to 92.57 per cent. However, the failure of nearly eight per cent of students in the state’s official language has triggered debate over the declining command of Marathi among school students.

In addition, Marathi was chosen as a second or third language by 4,13,917 students, of whom 13,741 failed. Altogether, around 94,544 students failed in Marathi language subjects across categories.

The issue has become more significant at a time when Marathi has received the status of a classical language from the Centre and when discussions on preserving regional languages are gaining momentum.

Education experts say the trend reflects bigger changes in language use, schooling patterns and social behaviour.

Renowned Marathi author Tara Bhawalkar said, “Nowadays, many students cannot speak even a single sentence in proper Marathi. They frequently mix Marathi with English and Hindi words. Parents also do not speak good Marathi at home, so schools alone cannot be blamed for the declining language skills. Our overall surroundings have changed, and very few people speak pure Marathi in daily life.”

“Parents should first make an effort to speak Marathi at home. This is a serious issue, and the government should take steps to strengthen the use and learning of Marathi,” he said.

Chairman of the official language advisory committee and noted author Laxmikant Deshmukh said, “If students are unable to speak or write Marathi properly, it is a matter of great concern. The fact that nearly 80,000 students have failed in Marathi shows the urgent need for stronger government policies and their effective implementation. In 2024, as many as 40,000 students had failed in Marathi in SSC.”

“There is a shortage of qualified teachers, and in many schools, a single teacher is made to teach multiple subjects. This reflects the government’s neglect towards Marathi-medium education. Greater focus must be placed on improving the quality of Marathi-medium schools,” he said.

Deepak Pawar, language activist and head of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, also expressed concern over the trend.

“There are several reasons behind this situation, including changes in the examination pattern and the way students are learning languages today. Many students are simply memorising lessons rather than understanding them properly, and this decline in comprehension is affecting their marks,” he said.

“The government needs to formulate strong policies and focus more on language education,” he said.