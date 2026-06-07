Patil calls for greater accountability from state universities

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, during a public event, questioned the research output and societal impact of state universities, including Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Patil said that if India aspires to become an economic superpower, universities must place greater emphasis on research, innovation and quality training rather than limiting themselves to conventional teaching. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the inauguration of the Science and Mathematics Building and Research Centre at DES Pune University on Friday, Patil said that if India aspires to become an economic superpower, universities must place greater emphasis on research, innovation and quality training rather than limiting themselves to conventional teaching.

“IITs are producing new research every day and contributing to society. But what significant work has SPPU done? If it has done such work, I may not be aware of it,” Patil said.

The minister expressed concern that much of the research currently undertaken by universities does not translate into tangible benefits for society.

Citing examples such as Tata Motors’ Nano car project and vaccine research associated with industrialist Cyrus Poonawalla, Patil said, “Innovation should address real-world challenges and benefit large sections of society.”

To strengthen the state’s research ecosystem, Patil proposed forming dedicated research groups under the guidance of eminent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar.

Patil’s remarks drew a strong reaction from sections of the academic community. Dhananjay Kulkarni, former senate member of SPPU, described the comments as inappropriate and damaging to the university’s reputation.

“The minister’s remarks effectively questioned the work of generations of professors, researchers, former vice-chancellors and academic leaders associated with SPPU,” Kulkarni said.

He pointed out that SPPU faculty members have received numerous national and international awards and research grants, details of which are documented in the university’s annual reports.

Kulkarni called on university departments to organise a public exhibition showcasing research achievements, patents and intellectual property generated over the past decade, particularly during Patil’s tenure as higher education minister. He further argued that if government universities have indeed failed to contribute meaningfully, responsibility cannot rest solely with the institutions.

“The government provides grants for administration and research. If the minister’s assessment is correct, then questions must also be raised about the effectiveness of government policy and oversight,” Kulkarni said.

In contrast, advocate Kuldeep Ambekar, founder of the student organisation Student Helping Hands, welcomed Patil’s intervention and described the minister’s question as both bold and necessary.

Ambekar said, “Students, parents and civil society groups have for years raised concerns over administrative inefficiency, delays in scholarship disbursement, hostel-related issues, fee grievances and alleged irregularities in educational institutions.” According to him, many of these concerns have not received adequate attention.

He argued that universities receiving substantial public funding have a responsibility to explain how those resources are being utilised for research, student welfare and broader social development.

“The objective is not to insult universities but to strengthen them,” he said.