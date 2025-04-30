PCMC launches 15-minute city pilot in Nigdi

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched India’s first 15-minute city pilot at Pradhikaran, Nigdi, under its Harit Setu initiative. The pilot also strengthens last-mile connectivity to the Bhakti Shakti Metro station, showcasing PCMC’s integrated approach to urban mobility. (HT PHOTO)

The project, led by PCMC’s newly formed urban mobility department, aims to create inclusive, people-centric streets within walking or cycling distance of essential services, officials said on Wednesday.

A 100-meter sample stretch has been transformed with pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, vibrant public spaces, stormwater management systems, preserving existing trees and engaging closely with the local community.

The officials said the project was developed in collaboration with Prasanna Desai Architects, ITDP India, Pavetech Design Consultants, and the Centre for Environment Education, with execution support from BG Shirke Construction.

Further cementing Pimpri Chinchwad’s commitment to international best practices, municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh formally endorsed the Global Street Design Guide, positioning PCMC among global leaders in people-first urban mobility.

“We are proud to be pioneering a project that puts people at the centre of urban planning. Expanding walking and cycling networks is essential for creating healthier, safer, and more inclusive streets,” said Singh.