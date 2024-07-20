PCMC scraps plan to set up waste collection unit in Charholi 

Following opposition from citizens, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has cancelled the decision to start a waste collection and transportation unit in Chovisawadi-Charholi. The PCMC area daily generates 1150 metric tonnes of waste, out of which 700 tonnes is dry waste and 450 tonnes is wet waste. (HT PHOTO)

The PCMC decided to start 16 waste collection and transfer units in the twin city, and three such units were started in the Kasarwadi, Kalewadi and Gawli Matha areas. However, the proposed unit at Chovisawadi-Charholi met with opposition from citizens, housing society federations and MLA Mahesh Landge, claiming that the unit poses a health hazard to citizens.

Reacting to the development, Sanjay Kulkarni, joint city engineer, PCMC, said, “When the location for the unit was proposed in this area, it was a barren land. However, in the coming days, the number of housing societies has increased significantly in close vicinity of the site.”

MLA Landge informed the limits of PCMC were extended in 1997, merging the Chovisawadi-Charholi area.

“We had requested the cancellation of the centre in the public’s interest. Due to our persistent opposition, municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh cancelled the waste transfer station. I thank the administration for this decision,” said Landge, the MLA from Bhosari.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation, said, a municipal development plan was prepared when there was no urban population in this area. However, in the last eight to ten years, the population and housing projects have significantly increased.

Sangale said with urbanization, the proposed waste transfer centre location is now in the middle of more than 30 cooperative housing societies, with over 12 to 15 thousand residents. Besides, it was feared that this waste unit would cause various health problems for the citizens.

The PCMC area daily generates 1150 metric tonnes of waste, out of which 700 tonnes is dry waste and 450 tonnes is wet waste. Daily 700 tonnes of dry waste is processed into electricity and the remaining 450 tonnes of wet waste is converted into compost.