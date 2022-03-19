Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to establish a modernised slaughterhouse with World Bank
PMC to establish a modernised slaughterhouse with World Bank

The World Bank selected PMC for the project and will be giving 7 crore for establishing it, said officials
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is constructing a modernise slaughterhouse in Pune. (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE Growing demand for meat had led to the mushrooming of unregulated slaughterhouse-cum-meat stalls in the city. However, there was a need to set up a modernised slaughterhouse that could meet ISI standards. Now, in order to get clean, hygienic and good quality sheep and goat meat, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is constructing a modernise slaughterhouse in Pune.

The World Bank selected PMC for the project and will be giving 7 crore for establishing it, said officials.

PMC Veterinary Officer, Dr Sarika Funde said, “Recently, the team from World Bank visited Pune. They will give 7 crore for the project and this will be 100 per cent subsidised.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “This project will help citizens good quality meat. This will also stop illegal slaughter of animals. The project will be executed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.”

“The project will be executed in association with World Bank and union agriculture ministry. PMC-owned Kondhwa slaughterhouse will also be upgraded in this scheme, added Funde.

PMC officials said, “There is ban to cut chicken, goat or sheep in open places and cities like Delhi have banned it. t. Once the slaughterhouse is developed, PMC will able to overcome in this issue.”

Municipal commissioner had made budgetary provision for this project in the budget as the work would begin in this financial year.

