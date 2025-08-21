Pune: The Indo-Korean Center (IKC) in Balewadi has been designated as an official overseas centre for the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK), making Pune the only city in western India to host the internationally-recognised examination. The certification is widely used for admissions to Korean universities, jobs in Korean companies, visa applications, and academic advancement. Pune becomes official Korean language test centre

The designation has been granted by South Korea’s National Institute for International Education (NIIED) under the Ministry of Education. The IKC functions under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai.

Introduced in 1997, TOPIK assesses reading, writing and listening skills. It has two categories: TOPIK I (beginner, Levels 1-2) and TOPIK II (intermediate to advanced, Levels 3-6). Each certificate remains valid for two years.

Earlier this year, IKC Pune hosted the 100th edition of the test on May 11. The 103rd test will be held on November 16, with 200 seats each for TOPIK I and II. Registrations open on August 26 and will close on August 31, or earlier if all seats are filled. Applications can be submitted via the IKC website.

Dr Eunjoo Lim, director of IKC and King Sejong Institute Pune, said, “TOPIK is more than a language test, it is a key mechanism for developing the human capital needed to drive Korea-India collaboration across education, industry and culture.”

The centre also runs the King Sejong Institute in Pune, offering structured Korean language courses and cultural programmes. From 2026, IKC plans to conduct three rounds of TOPIK annually, along with career-linked courses and corporate training initiatives.

With this recognition, Pune has strengthened its position as a hub for Korean language education and cultural exchange.

