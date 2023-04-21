Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC asks hospitals, malls, high-rise socs to update firefighting system

Apr 21, 2023

An internal audit carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire department in the first week of March has revealed that at least 100 PMC-run schools do not have fire safety norms in place

PUNE:

The Fire Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked all the high-rise residential buildings, hospitals, educational institutes, shopping malls, multiplex cinema halls, and other commercial establishments to ensure that the firefighting system in their establishment should be functional and submit a certificate in that regards to the Fire Brigade department.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Devendra Potphode said, “It is the responsibility of the owner of the establishment to keep the firefighting system in a working condition. As per law, residential, as well as commercial establishments, must conduct an inspection with an authorised agency and submit a fitness certificate to the PMC fire department.”

Similarly, the PMC’s building permission department has been on its toes ever since multiple fire incidents were reported at rooftop restaurants in the city last year.

According to the Fire Department, if any establishments do not have a firefighting system, they must construct one immediately and present the certificate to the fire department.

The list of authorised agencies is available at: www.maharashtrafireservice.gov.in

The citizens can submit the certificate on email: pmcfireoffice@gmail.com

