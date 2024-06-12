Pune forest dept issues notice to 3 officials in tree felling activity at Taljai Hills

The forest department, after investigating the complaints from citizens regarding indiscriminate tree felling incidents at Taljai Hills, has found several violations in the process, officials said on Wednesday. Citizens alleged that the initiative to remove at least 200 Gliricidia trees from Taljai hills on March 17 saw the felling of other trees than the specified species which caused extensive damage to the hill biodiversity. (HT FILE)

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, on June 5, issued a show cause notice to Bhamburda range forest officer PB Sankpal, Pachgaon Parvati forest guard VK Gondhile and forest range security guard SM Chavan and has asked them to submit their replies within fifteen days.

In April Sahakarnagar Nagrik Manch in its petition to the forest department sought action against the officials involved in the incident.

The panchnama which was conducted on April 13 stated about improper project execution where official guidelines and norms were found violated especially lack of labelling and marking of trees which led to indiscriminate tree cutting other than Gliricidia by the contractors and forest staff.

Mohite said that indicted forest officials had not followed proper procedure during the tree-cutting drive.

“The tree census was taken but it was not properly registered. Besides, the estimate of the timber cut was undertaken properly. We also found that the forest officials did not take the citizens into confidence before going ahead with the tree (Gliricidia species) cutting replacement drive which was carried over seven hectares of forest land,” Mohite said.

Action will be taken against them if they fail to file their replies within the stipulated time, added Mohite.