Pune man kills wife for not bearing child
A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death for not bearing a child, said police. The incident took place at Vetalnagar area of Ambegaon Budruk on March 18. Bharat Vidyapeeth Police have arrested the accused in connection with the murder.
The accused has been identified as Devanand Macchindra Kalel (30), a resident of Trimurti Heights in Ambegaon Budruk, while the deceased has been identified as Kajal (24).
The victim’s father Maruti Bad (57) from Bhiwandi in Thane has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused who is a small-time painter by profession.
The arrest has been made under IPC 302 (murder) under which he has been booked.
Assistant police inspector Ashish Kavathekar said, “They were for eight months and the man did not allow her to go to her parent’s house. He pestered her for a child and later committed the crime. He has been arrested and will be produced before the court today.”
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics