Pune Metro starts new feeder bus service between PCMC station and Kalewadi Phata

Pune: To improve first and last mile connectivity for metro commuters, Pune Metro, in collaboration with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), launched a new feeder bus service between PCMC Metro Station and Kalewadi Phata on Wednesday. Pune, India - April 14, 2020: Essential PMPML bus service (Dheeraj Bengrut story) in Pune, India, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The new route, named Metro Feeder Bus Route No 31, is expected to make travel faster and more affordable for daily commuters. Residents of Kalewadi, Rahatani and Pimpri areas are likely to benefit the most from this service.

The route directly connects several densely populated areas, including Vijay Nagar, Tapkir Nagar, Shrinagar, Dhangarbaba area and Jyotiba Nagar, to the metro network.

It also covers key locations such as MM School and Jijamata Hospital, making it convenient for students and office-goers.

Commuters can complete their journey at a nominal fare ranging between ₹10 and ₹20.

Maha Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar said the feeder service will provide a direct, affordable and quick travel option for residents, students and working professionals in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. “The initiative aims to reduce the use of private vehicles, which will help ease traffic congestion and lower pollution levels in the city,” he added.

Pune Metro currently operates 83 feeder buses on 23 routes across 10 metro stations.