PMRDA to use drones to monitor encroachments

To keep a close eye on a vast area covered by 814 villages and towns, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to rope in new-age technology in the form of high-tech drones. PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Rahul Mahiwal and additional metropolitan commissioner Dipak Singhla introduced these modern micro unmanned aerial vehicles (Drones with cameras) on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

PMRDA Public Relations officer (PRO) Ramdas Jagtap said, “PMRDA established the special department for handling the drones and carrying out various surveys in their jurisdiction. To carry out the function of surveillance seamlessly, the authority has appointed technical and skilled manpower for it. The primary purpose of these drones is to take surveys for doing town planning schemes, preparing development plans, and handing over various plots,” Jagtap explained.

Another motive is to keep track of encroachments in these regions.

PMRDA will continue to take photographs in order to determine whether encroachments are occurring in any region.

Three days ago, the state prison department implemented drone monitoring to improve the safety and security of Maharashtra’s prisons, which will aid in keeping track of prison occurrences.