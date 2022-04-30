Pune’s riverfront project was first proposed in 1918

Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to implement riverfront development project on Mula and Mutha, it was first conceptualised by the British during pre-Independence era in 1918 and the actual work began in 1932, though it could not be completed. This and more details about the project was shared by Ramchandra Krishnaswami (RK) Naidu, who was then the chairman of Pune Municipal Council, which became Municipal Corporation in 1950.

The erstwhile project, then referred to as river development, was planned between Lakadi bridge to Mula-Mutha Sangam with existing 50-feet channelling work near Deccan.

Naidu wrote the note about river development project in his report card, which was meant to share with voters while mentioning the background and basic details of the river development project. After representing at various posts in the municipal council for 12 years, Dr Naidu had published the report card. Later Pune Municipal Corporation named its infectious disease hospital, located off Wellesley Rd, Behind Pune Main Railway station, after Naidu.

In this document, Naidu wrote many important things about city roads, drainage, health service, school developments in the period of pre-independence era.

Like the current project, which is witnessing opposition from environmentalists, at that time also, it was not easy to execute this project as then British regime had raised various doubts about it. The project however, received government’s approval only for the implementation on pilot basis after 14 years in 1932 after various negotiations.

Dr Naidu published report card dated February 1, 1935 stated: “Pune Municipal Council considered the river improvement project in the year 1918. As the then British government and Mumbai government had many doubts, The Pune Municipal Council did a lot of discussion and negotiations with the government. Later, the government had given permission for executing river development project on pilot basis.”

Ramchandra Gohad, former town planner who was incharge of PMC’s 1987 Development Plan, said, “When river development project was proposed earlier, it did not intend to disturb the flow of the river. But the new plan is not good. When we were preparing for 1987 DP, we started the plan preparation in 1978. At that time, we were working on concept water transport in Mula - Mutha river, but irrigation department denied to give additional water for the same.”

According to retired PMC officials, it was most likely to be among the first few river development projects in India where provisions were made for walk ways and lawns along the riverbed. The total project cost, according to the report card, was ₹1 lakh.

“In 1932, the government had given permission only on pilot basis. As work was carried out successfully, government asked the municipal council to prepare a detailed proposal. Government then approved Pune’s river development scheme in 1933. Meanwhile, in 1934, the resolution was approved by the local body. It was decided to keep water level down by 2-feet compared to the one at Jamshetji Bund for the whole year. The resolution to keep less than 2 feet water than Band’s height in the river channel, helped to bring down riverfront projects cost by ₹40,000,”

The bund itself was constructed in 1850s, to supply water to the Poona bazaar and cantonment.

Dr Naidu in his report had stated, “Due to river channelisation work, water would flow through 50 feet channel for the whole year. Municipal Council would plant lawns on both sides of the channel. As this work would be carried out between Lakadi Bridge and Sangam, there would be a long distance walk way. It was expected to get the work completed in two to three years at the cost of ₹1 lakh.”

Interestingly, like the current situation, Pune Municipal Council also decided to carry out both riverfront development project and river rejuvenation projects simultaneously at that time.

Dr Naidu mentioned in his report card that the Pune Municipal Council and government had decided to execute drainage work in the city in 1922. Municipal Council designed drainage scheme in 1923. Actual drainage work commenced in 1925. Dr Naidu wrote in the 1935, that during his era, drainage work was completed in the city at cost of ₹3,032,949.

At the time, the Municipal Council also carried out repair works of Nagzari Nala at the cost of ₹69,712. Work of Manik Nala was also competed.

The drainage and river front development work was mainly carried out due to the rising spread of Malaria and other infectious diseases.