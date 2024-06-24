 Rajnath Singh okays OLS survey of Pune Airport  - Hindustan Times
Rajnath Singh okays OLS survey of Pune Airport 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The OLS defines the airspace around aerodromes to be maintained free from obstacles to permit the intended aeroplane operations to be conducted with all safety measures in place

On Monday, the Ministry of Defence approved the long-awaited obstacle limitation surfaces (OLS) assessment, paving the way for the runway expansion at the Pune International Airport. 

Reacting to the development, city MP and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol stated, “This brings us one step closer to more international flights from Pune Airport. The Ministry of Defence recently approved the much-anticipated OLS survey for the runway expansion at Pune International Airport. I thank Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh for taking swift action in response to my previous follow-up in this regard.” 

Mohol further said, “In a meeting chaired by the Defence secretary in the presence of the divisional Commissioner of Pune, a decision was made that the AAI will conduct the OLS survey. Such a survey will enable the runway expansion, allowing large sized aircraft, typically used for international travel to fly from Pune.” 

