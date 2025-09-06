RPO Pune to offer passport services in Junnar via mobile van from Sept 10–12

Pune: The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Pune, will provide passport services at Narayangaon in Junnar taluka through the mobile van between September 10 and September 12. Indian passport and authentic indian tricolour flag made up of khadi or pure cotton material - Stock image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The van will be stationed at Muktai Samaj Mangal Karyalay, said officials.

To book an appointment, applicants must first visit the official Passport India website at https://www.passportindia.gov.in and submit their application. After making the online payment, they should proceed to the ‘schedule appointment’ page. Here, applicants must select the location as ‘RPO Pune Junnar mobile van’ to access available slots and confirm their booking.

The initiative aims to make passport services more accessible to residents in rural and semi-urban areas, said officials.

Besides, the Regional Passport Office, Pune, will conduct an ‘open house’ at Baner on September 10 from 3 to 5 pm. During the session, passport applicants can meet the officers regarding queries on their passport applications and grievances. The applicants are requested to send an email in advance to rpo.pune@mea.gov.in with the necessary documents. A confirmation email will be sent by the office to the applicant.