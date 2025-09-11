State clears 195 cr for 125 MLD water treatment plant for Pune

Pune: A proposal sent two years ago by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to the state government for a new water treatment plant finally received the stamp of approval on 3 September, when deputy secretary of Urban Development Department (UDD) Sachin Sahastrabuddhe issued the order approving a ₹195.10 crore water treatment project for the city under the central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. Panchkula India Sep.29 Water Treatment Plant Where Two Children Drowned Choki Village In Panchkula Sep.29 2017 Photo by Sant Arora Hindustan Times

The AMRUT 2.0 programme, launched in October 2021, aims to provide universal water supply coverage, sewerage networks, and green urban infrastructure across Indian cities.

The approved plant will create 125 million litres per day (MLD), strengthening Pune’s water supply system. As per the project, the Centre will provide ₹48.78 crore and the state will contribute ₹48.77 crore, while PMC will bear the remaining ₹97.55 crore. The work is mandated to be completed within 24 months.

The scheme covers a wide scope of civil and mechanical works, including a raw water pumping station, sump and pump house, electrical panel room, compound wall, storm water drain, and retaining wall. The water treatment plant itself will feature advanced facilities such as inlet chambers, flash mixers, tube settlers, aeration tanks, filter houses, a pure water sump and clear water tank, chlorine rooms, dosing systems, centrifuge and transformer buildings, and dedicated process pumps. The project also integrates modern automation with a SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system to ensure efficient operations and real-time monitoring.

Water supply department officials of PMC said the project will be implemented by the civic body with technical oversight from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. PMC will also be responsible for operation and maintenance costs once the plant is commissioned.

The government order specifies that funds will be released in three phases - 20%, 40% and 40% - linked to progress milestones and functional outcomes. Authorities also underlined that any escalation beyond the approved cost will have to be borne by PMC.

Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent of PMC’s Water Supply Department said, “The approved project will help to improve water supply in some newly merged villages and some old parts of the city. We will have to close some part of the existing 250 MLD Parvati water treatment plant, and in the same premises, set up a new 125 MLD plant. This new facility will improve water supply for nearly 8 lakh residents, including newly merged villages such as Undri, Pisholi, Mohamadwadi, Ambegaon (Kurd and Budruk) and Kondhew Dhawade. It will also strengthen the ongoing 24x7 equitable and uninterrupted water supply scheme.”