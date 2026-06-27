Students oppose MPSC’s decision to hold Group-C exam via CBT

While a section of competitive examination aspirants has welcomed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC’s) recruitment notification for 2,619 group-C posts, others have strongly opposed the decision to conduct the preliminary examination through a computer-based test (CBT), demanding that it be held offline as in previous years. The MPSC on June 25 announced the Maharashtra group-C services combined preliminary examination 2026 for recruitment to 2,619 posts, including 1,864 clerk-typist posts, 461 assistant motor vehicle inspector posts, 282 tax assistant posts, nine industry inspector posts, and three technical assistant posts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The MPSC on June 25 announced the Maharashtra group-C services combined preliminary examination 2026 for recruitment to 2,619 posts, including 1,864 clerk-typist posts, 461 assistant motor vehicle inspector posts, 282 tax assistant posts, nine industry inspector posts, and three technical assistant posts. As per the notification, the examination would be conducted through an online computer-based system from September 27, while applications would be accepted between June 27 and July 17.

Student representative for the MPSC and aspirant Nitin Andhale welcomed the government’s decision to route the recruitment through the MPSC but criticised the move to conduct the examination online.

Andhale said, “Computer-based examinations conducted through private agencies have, in the past, been associated with issues such as paper leaks, impersonation and technical irregularities. Shifting the group-C examination to a CBT format could affect the credibility and autonomy of the recruitment process.”

The student group also raised objections to the use of the normalisation process, commonly adopted in multi-shift online examinations. According to the group, the method lacks transparency and may disadvantage candidates despite differences in question paper difficulty levels across shifts.

Another concern highlighted by the aspirants was the impact on candidates from rural areas. They argued that online examinations often result in candidates being allotted centres far from their hometowns, increasing travel and accommodation expenses. They further claimed that technical glitches such as server failures or computer malfunctions could add to the candidates’ woes during the examination.

The students further pointed out that previous large-scale group-C recruitment examinations had been conducted successfully through the traditional offline OMR-based system, and questioned the need to switch to an online format.

Raj Chilgar, a competitive examination aspirant, said, “To safeguard the MPSC’s autonomy and prevent financial and psychological hardship to sincere candidates, particularly those from rural areas, the online examination system with its opaque normalisation process should be withdrawn immediately. The government should not experiment with students’ futures by insisting on an online format when previous group-C recruitment examinations were conducted successfully through the offline mode. All future recruitment examinations should be conducted only in the offline format under the MPSC’s direct supervision.”

Demanding an immediate review of the decision, the student group urged the government and the MPSC to conduct the upcoming group-C preliminary examination in offline mode. The students warned of statewide protests if the CBT-based examination plan was not withdrawn.

The MPSC’s notification, however, maintained that the preliminary examination will be conducted through a computer-based test (CBT) system at centres across Maharashtra.

Mahendra Harpalkar, secretary, MPSC, told Hindustan Times, “Even NEET is expected to shift to the CBT mode from next year. In MPSC recruitments for groups A, B and C, completing the entire process through the manual/offline format takes a considerable amount of time. If we continue with the traditional method, recruitment may not be completed in years.

The staff selection commission (SSC) conducts its preliminary examinations through the CBT mode, and we are adopting a similar approach. This is not the first time that the MPSC is conducting examinations through CBT. We have already been using the CBT mode for around 160 cadres since 2022 and have not faced any major issues.

The MPSC is taking full responsibility for conducting the examination smoothly and ensuring proper supervision. Under the manual method, examinations can generally be conducted only during holidays when examination centres are available. Conducting large-scale examinations through CBT is therefore a more practical option.”

Harpalkar further said, “Other recruitment authorities are already using the normalisation method, which has also been upheld by the Supreme Court. We assure candidates that all necessary precautions will be taken and that the examination process will be conducted fairly and efficiently.”