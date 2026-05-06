Suspecting report card fudge, man kills 9-year-old daughter, burns body

Pune: A man allegedly murdered his nine-year-old daughter using a wooden cutter and later attempted to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire in Daund taluka of Pune district, police said on Tuesday. Man allegedly murdered his nine-year-old daughter using wooden cutter and later attempted to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire in Daund taluka of Pune district. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident came to light on Sunday, and Pune rural police arrested the accused from Daund on Monday.

The crime occurred at Hanumanwasti in Deulgaon Raje village, where the accused, identified as Shantaram Duryodhan Chavan, 33, allegedly killed his daughter following a minor dispute reportedly linked to her school academic performance.

According to Daund police, the accused was living with his daughter and his 10-year-old son. On Sunday, the girl showed him her annual school report card. He suspected that she had deliberately altered her marks to show improved performance. He also allegedly believed that she had tampered with her brother’s report card to reflect poorer results.

“Enraged over the issue, the accused allegedly picked up a wooden cutter and launched a brutal attack on the girl, inflicting severe injuries to her throat and cheeks, leading to her death,” said Bapurao Dadas, sub-divisional police officer.

Police said that in an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused placed the body inside the house and set it on fire, which gutted a major portion of the structure.

The incident was reported after the accused’s son informed his uncle, following which the police rushed to the spot, recovered the charred body, and sent it for autopsy.

Police sources said the accused worked as a tree cutter and is suspected to be alcoholic and erratic in behaviour. A woman has also been booked for allegedly helping him destroy evidence.

Daund police station has filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).