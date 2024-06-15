Take measures to prevent waterlogged roads: Dy CM Ajit Pawar 

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed that all the departments should coordinate and take immediate measures to prevent waterlogging issues in Pune from accumulating on the roads due to rains in the city, traffic jams on the roads, and citizens should be vigilant so that they do not face any kind of problem during the rains. Dy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday directed departments to take immediate measures to prevent waterlogging issues in Pune. (HT)

Pawar took a review meeting of all the concerned departments of Pune district and said, “Due to the recent pre-monsoon rains in the city of Pune, water has accumulated on the roads in many places, causing traffic jams. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Police Department, Public Works Department, PMRDA and other departments should coordinate and ensure that citizens do not face any kind of problems to avoid recurrence of these incidents,”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On this occasion, PMC and the Police Department gave information through a presentation regarding the measures taken.

“The PMC should respond quickly at the disaster site. Dangerous billboards in the city and surrounding areas should be removed immediately. The encroachments on the road which obstruct the traffic should be removed. The Municipal Corporation should clean the drains quickly. A security audit of advertisement hoardings should be done,” Pawar added.