Two women killed, several rescued after pilgrim boat capsizes in Godavari River

Two women died, and several devotees were rescued after an overloaded boat carrying pilgrims capsized in the Godavari River near Purushottampuri in Beed district on Wednesday. According to preliminary information, the boat, which had a capacity of 20 passengers, was carrying more than 35 people when it lost balance and overturned. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victims were identified as Kantabai Dyandev Andhale (53) and Pramila Rathod (54), both from Lonar Road in Washim district. Several passengers sustained injuries, some of them serious, and were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident occurred near Purushottampuri in Majalgaon tehsil, a major pilgrimage centre that draws thousands of devotees during the ongoing Purushottam Maas season. According to preliminary information, the boat, which had a capacity of 20 passengers, was carrying more than 35 people when it lost balance and overturned.

Local villagers, police personnel and administrative officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Many passengers were pulled out of the water and brought safely to the riverbank.

Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson said, “Two women died in the mishap. An officer of SDPO rank has been instructed to conduct a divisional-level inquiry and submit a detailed report on the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty based on the findings of the inquiry.”

Johnson said preliminary information indicated that the boat was carrying over 35 passengers despite being permitted to carry only 20.

The incident has raised concerns over alleged overcrowding on boats ferrying devotees across the river. Local residents alleged that some operators routinely exceed passenger limits during the pilgrimage season.

Taking note of the mishap, the district administration has ordered a divisional-level inquiry. Officials said strict action would be taken if violations of safety norms or negligence are established.

Purushottampuri, about 25 km from Majalgaon, witnesses a large influx of devotees during Purushottam Maas, with many pilgrims using boats to cross the Godavari and reach the temple. Authorities are expected to review safety and crowd-management measures following the incident.