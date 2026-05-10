Five-member ministerial committee to look into language row in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government has constituted a high-level committee comprising five ministers to review matters related to regional languages in the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) Rules following controversy over Bhojpuri, Magahi and Angika being excluded from the list of regional languages eligible for the upcoming JTET, people aware of the development said on Saturday. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT File)

The Department of Personnel issued a notification to this effect on Friday. This committee will deliberate on language-related issues prescribed for various districts under the JTET Rules and subsequently review proposals regarding the inclusion or exclusion of tribal and regional languages. Thereafter, it will submit its recommendations to the state government.

“Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore has been appointed as the coordinator of this five-member high-level committee. The other ministers included in the committee are Sanjay Prasad Yadav, Deepika Pandey Singh, Yogendra Prasad, and Sudivya Kumar,” an official said.

According to the notification, the Department of School Education and Literacy will organise the committee’s meetings and provide necessary records. Copies of the notification have also been forwarded to the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary of the cabinet secretariat and monitoring department, and the secretary of the department of school education and literacy.

The JTET Rules were presented during a Cabinet meeting held on April 15, presided over by chief minister Hemant Soren. At that time, ministers Radhakrishna Kishore and Deepika Pandey Singh had expressed their displeasure over the non-inclusion of Magahi, Bhojpuri, and Angika in the proposed rules.

On April 28, the Cabinet approved the rules without incorporating the aforementioned languages. Concurrently, the chief minister issued directives for the formation of a high-level committee.