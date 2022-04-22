HC grants bail to RJD chief Lalu in 5th fodder scam case
The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Jal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case related to alleged fraudulent withdrawals from government treasury at Doranda in Ranchi in which a special CBI court had sentenced him to five years in prison.
The 73-year-old former Bihar chief minister is in judicial custody and currently under medical treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, following his conviction and sentencing by the CBI court in February this year in the case involving alleged embezzlement of over ₹139 crore.
“The Jharkhand High Court accepted our petition for suspension of the sentence as well granting him bail. We had pleaded that he has served half of his five-year sentence in this case. Prasad has already served 42 months in jail against the half sentence of 30 months. Though the CBI opposed the petition saying he is still to serve half the sentence in this case, we had submitted the trial court’s certified copy. The court has granted bail,” said Prabhat Kumar, counsel of Lalu Prasad.
With this, the RJD chief has secured bail in all five fodder scam cases which was registered in Jharkhand and he was convicted in. His lawyers said he could walk out of jail by middle of next week.
“The HC order is expected to be communicated to the lower court by Tuesday. We will submit the bail bond and obtain the release order. He won’t have to come back to Ranchi for formalities. He could be released from AIIMS itself as per the advice of the doctors,” Kumar said.
-
Murder accused walks free after 26 years in jail
An undertrial prisoner from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, who spent nearly three decades in a jail in Bihar's Gopalganj on charges of murdering his friend without ever being convicted, finally walked free on Friday, lawyers involved in the case said. On June 18, 1993, his friend Suryanarayan Bhagat son Satyanarayan filed a case against a native of Tandwa village in Deoria district of UP, Birbal Bhagat, accusing him of abduction and murder of his father. Days later, Deoria police recovered an unidentified body and disposed it after 72 hours.
-
Rumblings in Bihar BJP over assembly bypoll loss ahead of Shah’s visit
The defeat in Bochahan assembly bypoll continues to rile the BJP, which has become the single largest party in the Bihar Assembly following the recent defection of all three MLAs of its former ally Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni. Earlier this month, opposition RJD won the Bochahan seat, defeating BJP by a margin of nearly 36,000 votes. In 2020, the seat was won by VIP, which had fought the polls as part of NDA.
-
Rumours fly as Nitish visits Lalu’s family
In a move that has set off intense speculation about a political realignment in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited former CM Rabri Devi, hours after her husband Lalu Prasad, who has been Kumar's sworn rival in state politics for long barring a few years they have joined hands for, was granted bail in a fodder scam case he was earlier convicted in.
-
Low supply hits fuel stations in city
With petrol and diesel in short supply, operations at fuel stations across the city were affected on Friday, with a few of them in south Mumbai running dry. According to petrol dealers, bulk consumers have been purchasing fuel from retail outlets after the discontinuation of discounted rates, leading to low supply. Bulk purchasers include the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.
-
Will hardline Hindutva politics make a comeback in Maharashtra?
In the run-up to the key urban local body polls in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are attempting to bring the hardline Hindutva agenda back on the table which might work to their advantage but at the same time could stir the political pot. Over three decades later, the state may see the resurgence of Hindutva.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics