Protests begin against J’khand’s new domicile policy, six get notice

The court of subdivisional magistrate (SDM) in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi has issued notice to six persons for allegedly disturbing peace though their protest against the new domicile policy cleared by the state government last week.

The notice was issued under section 107 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the subdivisional court (sadar) on Sunday, directing them to appear before it on Monday.

All six — Kailash Yadav, convener of Jharkhand Navnirman Manch, an umbrella body formed to protest the government move, Pradip Tiwari, Ranjan Kumar, Navneet Kumar, Bittu Mishra and Ramkumar Yadav — are residents of Dhurwa area in south Ranchi, which is home to central public sector unit, Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), that has witnessed settlement of people from outside Jharkhand who came to work there since the plant became functional 1960s.

“We received the notice on Sunday. Our lawyer appeared before the court today and has sought time for replying to the notice. Meanwhile, we will continue with our protests as planned. We will be organising a big protest in Ranchi on September 22,” said Yadav.

On September 14, the Hemant Soren cabinet gave its nod to a Bill fixing land records of 1932 as the cut-off year for determining the domicile in the state. The Bill would become Act only after it is cleared from the assembly and gets nod from the Governor.

Besides the opposition, elected representatives from the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance have also questioned the new policy.

A similar attempt in 2002 by the then chief minister, Babulal Marandi, had led to violence in the state. The Jharkhand High Court had struck down the law.

“The notice by the state government shows their uneasiness over the issue. We want to tell parties like and RJD that they should create pressure on the JMM to withdraw this policy or else the state would witness widespread protests because you can’t discriminate with people settled here for several decades,” said Yadav.