Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.89 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025
The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 1, 2025, is 31.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.89 °C and 33.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.53 °C and 33.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.89 °C and 33.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 200.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 2, 2025
|31.80
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|31.91
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|31.22
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|31.54
|Scattered clouds
|March 6, 2025
|30.92
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|29.56
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|30.86
|Sky is clear
