'Admire watching' Jasprit Bumrah, he is the best bowler in all three formats': Tim Southee

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best all-format bowler in world cricket these days. Hence, it is no surprise that New Zealand pacer Tim Southee had only glowing things to say about the ace Indian speedster, who was recently adjudged Player of the Series during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Tim Southee opened up on his admiration for Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the ‘best bowler in all three formats(AFP )

Southee, who played a part in New Zealand's historic 3-0 Test series win in India, reckons Bumrah is now a better bowler than he was pre-injury. The Kiwi speedster, now retired from Tests, knows what it takes to shine in all three formats.

For the uninitiated, Bumrah suffered a back injury in 2022 that kept him away from the game for over a year. Bumrah's back has always given him a hard time. The same issue led him to miss the bulk of the Sydney Test against Australia, which India lost by six wickets.

"He's been tremendous to have an injury setback like he did. And to be able to bounce back and arguably be a better bowler now than what he was pre-injury. So, he's always been a special talent. He's obviously got a unique action, pace, and skill," Southee told Hindustan Times.

"The ability to move the ball both ways and at a very good pace is very tough. So, I think he's got the skill set. He's got a unique action. And he's just been brilliant. I think people don't quite understand juggling across all three formats as well is not easy. And for him to be able to be probably the best bowler across all three formats currently is an incredible achievement," said the pacer, who will represent Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20.

Speaking further about the pacer who took 32 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Southee said, "So, yeah, like I said, to have a major injury setback and bounce back the way he has, I admire watching him, and I look forward to seeing how good he can be over the next few years as well."

Win against India 'special'

In October-November 2024, Tom Latham-led New Zealand scripted history by whitewashing India in the three-match Test series. On spinning tracks, the Kiwis produced sensational results to stun hosts India.

New Zealand registered comprehensive wins in all three Tests, played in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

"It was a special trip to be a part of. I've been to India several times and been on the receiving end of some tough tours. So, to be able to go there on what was my last tour to India and to walk away with three wins was absolutely incredible. It's such a tough place to go and win. And to win all three was... and in a different fashion as well," said Southee.

"The three Test matches were very pleasing. Well, probably the greatest tour that New Zealand cricket has ever had. So, yeah, it's just a special time with a special group of players. And, yeah, it's just, I guess, another example of us as Kiwis, a small country, to be able to go to India and take on, I guess, the might of India and have a series like that was very pleasing," he added.

New Zealand Cricket has been grappling with players opting out of central contracts to become free agents and be available for global T20 leagues. Some of the players who have done so are Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, and Trent Boult.

Southee did not mince his words, saying world cricket has a major task at their hands and administrators must get their act together.

"I guess that's one of the major problems faced with cricket in the world right now. So, there's so much cricket, which is a good thing. These great leagues popping up. But also, I guess it's how you balance international cricket as well. Because I think that's important to the game. And obviously, with international cricket, you've got three formats. And you've got to juggle that throughout different seasons as well. And you throw in these leagues. So, I'm not sure what the answer is," said Southee.

"But I think there's space for both of them to work together. And I guess producing a product of this great game with both international cricket and the league cricket," he added.

Coming back to ILT20, the tournament got underway on January 11. Sharjah Warriorz begin their campaign on Sunday evening against Gulf Giants.

Speaking about the squad and how he rates his team's chances, Southee said, "Yeah, I think we've got a good squad. I think there's still a few guys to arrive post the Big Bash in Australia. But yeah, it's a great squad. We've had a good few days training and I'm really excited to get into the tournament. So, I think we've got a good mix and cover most spaces as well. So, yeah, hopefully, we can string a few good performers together and show how good the squad is."