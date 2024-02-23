Akash Deep touches mother's feet after getting Test cap as entire family emotional in India vs England 4th Test

Akash Deep made his Test debut in the India vs England fourth match at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Akash was handed over his Test cap by India head coach Rahul Dravid just before the toss on Friday. The right-arm pacer replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from this match due to workload management. Akash Deep became India's 313th Test cricketer. Akash Deep with his family after getting his India cap in the 4th Test vs England

After getting his cap from the legendary Rahul Dravid, Akash Deep got a warm hug from captain Rohit Sharma as the other Indian cricketers patted him on his back. Much like the case with Sarfaraz Khan in the previous Test, Akash Deep went straight to his family after the cap ceremony.

He was seen touching his mother's feet to seek her blessings before hugging her as the other members of his family thanked the almighty in an emotional moment. Akash Deep then posed for photographs with his family.

Scenes after Akash Deep got his India cap before IND vs ENG 4th Test

Akash was the fourth Indian cricketer to get his Test cap in this series. Rajat Patidar was the first to make his debut in the Vizag Test and then Sarfaraz Khan and keeper Dhurv Jurel got their caps in the previous Test in Rajkot.

Akash pipped his Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar for a spot in India's XI. The 27-year-old was added to India's squad for the last two Tests as the management had more or less decided to give a break to Bumrah from the Ranchi encounter. Bumrah bowled his heart out in the first three Tests of this series.

Who is Akash Deep?

Akash Deep was very impressive in the three-match India A vs England Lions series. The right-arm pacer picked up 12 wickets in the three unofficial tests including two four-wicket hauls. He was described by Graeme Swann as someone "who can hit the bat hard and hit the top of off stump regularly. Swann was a part of the support staff of the England Lions team and is now a broadcaster during the Test series.

Akash Deep has a first-class average of 23.58. In the 30 matches he has played, the right-arm pacer who was born at Dehri in Bihar, has claimed 103 wickets. He has also represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

He bowled full tilt alongside his Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar at the nets on Wednesday, he had a long batting session on the eve of the Test, with only five other Indians turning up for practice. "Anybody who gets into the Indian team has to be a special cricketer," the home team batting coach Vikram Rathour said of Akash Deep.

"He (looks) like a really good bowler who has done really well in domestic cricket. He has got decent pace, bowls good line, looks really good."