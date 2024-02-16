Sarfaraz Khan's father makes earnest request to Rohit Sharma with hand on his chest, India captain responds

Naushad, Sarfaraz Khan's father, was full of emotions when his son got his Test cap from the legendary Anil Kumble before the start of the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot on Thursday. He was accompanied by his daughter-in-law Romana. Both of them stood on the sidelines when the cap presentation ceremony was going on at the Nirajan Shah Stadium before the toss. As soon as it was done, Sarfaraz ran towards his father and wife to show them the most prized possession. Sarfaraz Khan's father Nuashad with India captain Rohit Sharma

They could not control their emotions. The tears started flowing. Warm hugs followed and prayers were made. Immediately after this, India captain Rohit Sharma decided to meet Sarfaraz's family. What Naushad and his family have done to make cricketers out of Sarfaraz and his brother Musheer, are not a secret to anyone.

"Aap ne jo kia hai ye sabko maloom hai (What you have done for Sarfaraz, is known to all)," Rohit told Naushad while shaking his hands before going to change for the toss.

The Indian captain also congratulated Sarfaraz's wife Romana. And before he was about to go inside the dressing room, Naushad made an earnest request. "Sir dhyan rakhna (Please take care of him)," he said with a hand on his chest. "bilkul bilkul (Of course, of course)," replied Rohit.

Rohit Sharma shares heart-touching moment with Sarfaraz Khan's father

Sarfaraz made the most with his 48-ball fifty to take the attack to the opposition bowlers and shine on a day of centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (110 not out).

"I felt really happy," Sarfaraz told reporters.

"Coming to the ground for the first time and got the cap in front of my father. I was six years old when he started my cricket," the 26-year-old said.

Sarfaraz came out to bat after Rohit's departure and, following a nervous start, found his rhythm with boundaries to entertain the crowd.

He reached his 50 after a dominant show against the spinners and raised the bat to his family and the applauding dressing room.

"I was padded for almost four hours. I kept thinking that I have kept so much patience in life and there is no harm in keeping some more," he said.

"After I went in, was nervous for first few balls but I have practised and worked so hard that everything went well."

Sarfaraz was finally run out after a mix-up with Jadeja, but his innings left the opposition camp impressed.