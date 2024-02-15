Sarfaraz Khan's wife's emotional outburst from Rajkot stands after he scores first runs for India is priceless

Sarfaraz Khan's wife, Romana, jumped from her seat and started to clap wholeheartedly as soon her husband scored his first runs in international cricket for India. Naushad, Sarfaraz's father, joined Romana soon as the duo continued with their vociferous claps. The end-to-end smile on their faces narrated a story of relief, grit and determination. Sarafaraz got off the mark in Test cricket with three runs on Day 1 of the third Test against England at the newly-named Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Sarfaraz Khan's wife and father react after he gets off the mark in Test cricket

Mark Wood tried to bluff Sarfaraz. The tearaway England quick went for the yorker after bowling multiple short balls to the debutant but it turned out to be a full toss. Sarfaraz's eyes lit up. He, however, didn't lose his shape. With the field set for the short-ball trap, there were ample of spaces in front of the wicket. Sarfaraz was well aware of that.

The right-hander just tapped the ball towards mid-on and ran three to get off the mark. The 26-year-old then made his intentions clear against the spinners by going for the slog sweep and attacking towards strokes the on side. His every run and every boundary was cheered from the stands by his wife and father.

The way he picked up length against the England spinners - Joe Root, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed - and scored runs was a treat to watch. He reached his half-century in no time. When he was 43, he danced down the track and hit Hartley for a straight and six and tapped the next ball towards the on side to complete his fifty off just 48 balls.

After reaching his maiden half-century he blew a kiss towards his family in the stands and got one in return from his wife too.

It was an emotional day for Sarfaraz's family. His wife and father could not control their tears when Sarfaraz was handed over his Test cap minutes before the toss by legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble.

While handing over the prestigious Test cap, Kumble said that he was "proud" of Sarfaraz for the way he came through. He added that his dad and the whole family would be "extremely proud" after seeing the 26-year-old playing for India.

The former cricketer also said that it was the start of a long career.

"Sarfaraz, I am really proud of the way you come through, am sure your dad and your family would be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve. I know you have done all the hard work and disappointments, but despite that all the runs that you have scored through the domestic season. Well done to you. I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories today. Start of a long career. Only 310 people have played before you, so all the best," Kumble told Sarfaraz.