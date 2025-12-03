Angry Rohit Sharma gives animated lecture to Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana after wayward bowling

An Animated Rohit Sharma stopped Prasidh Krishna on his mark, called Harshit Rana and then gave both the young pacers an intense lecture on how to stop the South African batters from getting easy boundaries during the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma was not happy with Prasidh Krishna

The incident transpired during the 37th over of the South African chase. Prasidh Krishna just bowled a dot ball to Matthew Breetzke after being hit for a four. It was when the Indian pacer was walking back to his mark to prepare to bowl the final two deliveries of the over that the former captain, Rohit, got hold of him.

Rohit was not pleased with Prasidh's lines and pace. Seconds later, his bowling partner, Harshit Rana, became a part of the conversation. Rohit lectured both of them with hand movements and animated gestures. He was probably miffed with the lengths and lines both of them, Prasidh in particular, were bowling to Breetzke and Dewald Brevis.

After Rohit's animated chat, Krishna ended the over pretty well, conceding just one run off two balls, but his over still went for 16. At that juncture, Prasidh had conceded 64 runs in his six overs for just one wicket.

He also bowled a beamer after the dew-soaked ball slipped out of his hand.

Chasing 359 to stay alive in the three-match series, South Africa rode on a brilliant century from opener Aiden Markram. After his dismissal, two young guns, Breetzke and Dewald Brevis, took charge. Both of them hit quickfire fities. Brevis was severe against the Indian bowlers, hitting as many as five sixes in his 54 off 34 balls.

Earlier, Virat Kohli’s successive hundred, maiden century from Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) and KL Rahul’s quickfire 66 not out propelled India to a formidable 358 for five. Kohli (102 off 93 balls, 7x4s, 2x6s) and Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls, 12x4s, 2x6s) reset the record for the highest third-wicket stand for India in ODIs against South Africa as their 195-run association built the platform for the hosts to launch themselves into a big score.

And Rahul’s (66 not out off 43 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s) second fifty in a row ensured that, even as India continued to tinker with their batting line-up with the stand-in skipper coming in at No 5 ahead of Washington Sundar, who endured another failure.