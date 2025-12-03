Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Virat Kohli changed his mind after BCCI expressed displeasure over his public comments in Ranchi: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 03, 2025 05:25 pm IST

Virat Kohli's decision to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy follows BCCI's push for senior players to participate in domestic matches.

Virat Kohli informed the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) that he will be available for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his return to India’s domestic one-day tournament after a gap of 15 years. The decision, or rather, a change of mind, comes just a couple of days after his post-match comments in Ranchi about not needing additional preparation before international matches reportedly displeased the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second ODI against South Africa(PTI)
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second ODI against South Africa(PTI)

DDCA officials confirmed Kohli’s availability, saying it reflected the senior batter’s continued commitment to the game. "Virat has confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He will be playing matches at the Centre of Excellence". Delhi open their campaign against Andhra Pradesh in Alur on December 24.

Kohli’s change of heart follows his remarks after scoring a match-winning 135 in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday. “I’ve never been a big believer in a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel good mentally, I can play the game,” he had said, adding that the volume of cricket he has played over nearly two decades meant he did not feel the need to seek additional match practice.

“I’ve played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket over the last 15-16 years. If you can bat an hour and a half, two hours in the nets without taking a break, you’re meeting all the markers. I understand if there’s a dip in form, you look for games and try to get that form back,” Kohli said.

He also stressed that for him, the focus remained on readiness rather than repetitions. “As long as you’re hitting the ball well and you’re playing good cricket, at this stage with the experience that I have, for me it’s about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited to play the games that I’m playing. Everything else should take care of itself.”

According to a report in The Indian Express, Kohli's comments “had not gone down well” with the board, which had earlier instructed both Kohli and Rohit Sharma to participate in the domestic one-day competition to remain in contention for India’s ODI plans heading into the next phase of international cricket. Rohit had already informed the Mumbai Cricket Association of his availability, while Kohli had kept his decision pending until now.

Kohli’s return to the domestic circuit comes at a time when speculation around the long-term ODI futures of both senior batters—Kohli, 37, and Rohit, 38—has been intensifying, especially with the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027.

Kohli, however, is showing no signs of slowing down. He registered back-to-back ODI centuries against South Africa to send a loud and clear message about his fitness and form.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli changed his mind after BCCI expressed displeasure over his public comments in Ranchi: Report
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On