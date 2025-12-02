Virat Kohli agrees to play Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years, confirms his availability to Delhi: HT Exclusive

Putting all speculations to rest once and for all, Virat Kohli, Indian cricket's biggest superstar of this era, has confirmed his availability to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. DDCA president Rohan Jaitly confirmed the development to this website on Tuesday evening. The premier domestic 50-over competition will commence on December 24, with Delhi beginning its campaign on the opening day against Andhra Pradesh. Virat Kohli confirms his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (@BCCI X)

“Yes, Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is available and cannot wait to represent the team. He is likely to play three matches for us,” Jaitley told Hindustan Times website.

The confirmation quashes rumours of Kohli's decision to go against the team management. It is now common knowledge that the current team management, spearheaded by head coach Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, wants both Kohli and Rohit Sharma to be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and get some much-needed game time to keep up with the rigours of international cricket if they are to play the World Cup 2027.

Since Kohli and Rohit returned to international cricket in October 2025 against Australia, their immediate future has become a hot topic of discussion. Across cricketing circles, the big World Cup question keeps coming up: can they make the trip to South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe?

Right before the series against Australia, several reports claimed that the duo would be asked to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they harboured dreams of being part of the African safari. No one from management confirmed their names for the World Cup, stating that the tournament is “two years away.” When the captaincy was taken away from Rohit and given to Shubman Gill in ODIs, the management clearly ruffled a few feathers.

However, both Rohit and Kohli answered back in style, scoring runs for India. In the recent ODI against South Africa, Kohli hammered 135 runs, and Rohit scored 57 as the duo shared a 136-run stand for the second wicket. This comes on the back of another century partnership that the two forged in the Sydney ODI, with Rohit's unbeaten 121 and Kohli's 74 not out taking India over the line. After winning the Player of the Match accolade, Kohli hinted that he doesn't need “excessive preparation”, which was seen by many as a direct jibe at Agarkar and Gambhir's directive of playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kohli and Rohit's relation with head coach Gambhir is also a huge topic of conversation on social media. The dressing room atmosphere has been far from ideal as there is a clear communication gap between the two senior players and the head coach. After the first ODI win, Kohli was seen seemingly giving a cold shoulder to the former India opener after he went past him in the dressing room, without even sharing eye-contact.

Which matches will Virat play?

India are slated to play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning January 11, and Virat is all set to be a part of the squad. He will most likely join the Indian camp two to three days before the series begins. Hence, he is more than likely to play at least three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. However, it is not yet known which exact matches Kohli will play, considering he's likely to fly down to London once the series against South Africa concludes on Saturday, December 6.

Delhi are slated to face Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Odisha, Services, Railways and Haryana in the group stage, and all these matches will take place before January 11.

It is worth mentioning that Virat had last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2010 when he led Delhi against Services. Now after 15 years, the former India captain is all set to be a key figure in Delhi cricket, which in all likelihood, desperately needs a change of fortunes after the recent debacles in Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.