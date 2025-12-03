India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Updates: Charged-up Virat Kohli tries to take IND to series win in Raipur
Kuldeep spins his web!
More chances for Jaiswal and Gaikwad
Harshit Rana makes big positive step with the ball
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also with 50s as old guard step up
But it was Virat Kohli's day in his good friend's backyard
India win last-over thriller
India vs South Africa Live Updates, 2nd ODI IND vs SA: In a high-scoring thriller, India hung on against a lower-order rearguard effort from South Africa’s all-rounders to ensured they didn’t throw away an excellent start provided by Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI century in Ranchi. Keeping their nerve in the closing stages with dew and big hits all over, India sealed the 1-0 series lead, and will now have the chance to clinch things as the series heads to Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium....Read More
The Proteas, though, will have plenty of confidence about their team having the substance to beat India after pushing them close despite chasing 350. This is a South African team that has chopped and changed throughout the year as they experiment in the leadup to 2027’s home World Cup, and nobody’s spot in this unit is truly safe: there are plenty of challengers, and they seemed to have found a good balance.
On a fast-bowling friendly surface, at least off of limited data, both teams will feel like they are in it, and will back their respective corps to get it done. But who can be the most clinical when the going gets tough?
India vs South Africa predicted XI
India are not likely to make too many changes to a team that was successful. The one big question that exists is how long the team will persist with the plan of KL Rahul at number 5: it isn’t that this tactic doesn’t work, as the stand-in captain showed with a fine half-century, but he was the first to admit that it isn’t the role that gets the best out of him with a pinch-hitter being used ahead of him. A minor shuffle should be expected, but otherwise the same team – with Ruturaj Gaikwad getting another chance, and an extra seam bowler just for some more firepower.
IND predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c&wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa rested two of their Test heroes in Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj for the opening ODI, but both should be back. Maharaj’s return will be important in particular: the way to keep Virat Kohli tied down has historically been slow left-arm spin, and Maharaj has been one of the form’s finest exponents in recent years. With Bavuma coming in, Ryan Rickelton might be the next player to earn a breather.
SA predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman
Kuldeep spins his web!
Kuldeep Yadav delivered crucial breakthroughs, finishing with a match haul of 4/68. Though he leaked a few runs along the way, it was his subtle changes of pace and sharp variations that ultimately tilted the contest India's way. South Africa kept themselves in the chase and didn't fall too far behind, but Kuldeep's ability to unsettle set batters proved to be the telling difference.
More chances for Jaiswal and Gaikwad
Coming in for the injured Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, neither Yashasvi Jaiswal nor Ruturaj Gaikwad had the best of matches as they fell cheaply. However, the talent is not to be doubted for these two excellent batters, and with enough chances you back them to come good. Jaiswal will get those chances, but Gaikwad knows he has the likes of Tilak Varma and Rishabh Pant putting pressure on him. It will be all about maintaining clarity for both these relative newcomers.
Harshit Rana makes big positive step with the ball
On the bowling front, India's key was early wickets as they put South Africa on the back foot early. With some early movement on offer but not for long, Harshit made the most of it, removing both Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock for ducks. Important steps for the young seamer as he tries to make a case to be in India's plans for the 2027 WC: he's being given the opportunities, and he is beginning to deliver.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also with 50s as old guard step up
It was a day for the old reliables within the Indian team as Rohit Sharma rolled back the years for a half-century that showed he too is in form, while KL Rahul came in at number six and showed off his finishing chops while also balancing captaincy and wicketkeeping. India's senior batters took the responsibility – with Ravindra Jadeja also playing a fine cameo – and in the end that is what made the difference, and allowed a quiet outing for the younger stars to not catch too much criticism.
But it was Virat Kohli's day in his good friend's backyard
Having visited MS Dhoni a couple of nights prior, something seemed to have ignited within Kohli. There used to be a time when a Kohli century looked fairly inevitable even when he was in his 30s, sometimes in his 20s – but those moments have become increasingly rare. Ranchi was one of those innings: the way he was batting, it looked impossible for him not to ton up. So he did, in an innings that showed that he is the batter who best understands the flow of an ODI innings. 135 of the finest, and he will feel he left some runs out there anyway.
India win last-over thriller
On Sunday, it went all the way down to the wire. India always looked in control, but only just, leaving enough room for the plucky South African lower-middle order to fight back and stay alive all the way through the chase. Marco Jansen continued an incredible tour, but just a little too much left to do in the final over: India hung on for a 17-run victory.
Ranchi hosted a real thriller over the weekend as the opening ODI of the series went right down to the wire, but it was hosts India who just about kept their noses in front with a clutch victory. With a 1-0 lead, the men in blue will want to handle business as we land in Raipur for the second match of the series. But can the Proteas fight back? Let's find out.