Ashes 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Ton-up Khawaja, Carey to resume batting as AUS trail by 82 runs

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Trailing by 82 runs, Australia will resume batting on Day 3 of the ongoing Ashes opener, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. The visitors posted 311/5 at Stumps on Day 2, in response to England's first innings score of 393/8d. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will resume batting for Australia, with the former having already bagged a century. Khajawa is currently unbeaten and has smacked 126 runs off 279 balls. Meanwhile, Carey is unbeaten with a knock of 52 off 80 deliveries. For England's bowling department, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali have taken two wickets each.
- Jun 18, 2023 01:40 PM IST
England vs Australia 1st Test Live Score Ashes: What does the equation stand?
Usman Khawaja (126) and Alex Carey (52) will resume the proceedings on Day 3 in Birmingham with Australia just 82 runs behind England's first-innings total of 393/8d. This is Australia's last recognised batting pair. The remaining line-up includes - Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.
- Jun 18, 2023 01:01 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Morgan praises Carey
Former England captain Morgan hailed Carey for his unbeaten knock. He said, "I think it has been Australia's day. I would rather be sat in Australia's changing room right now and the difference for me has been Carey. You always expect an Australian to grind out some runs on this wicket. That impetus late on in the day and leading momentum into when the new ball came in from Khawaja and Carey was outstanding."
- Jun 18, 2023 12:54 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Broad on Edgbaston pitch
Speaking after Day 2, Broad said, "How can I be polite? It's a very slow, low surface that saps the energy out of the ball. It's pretty characterless so far, pretty soulless, but you can only judge a surface towards the end of the match and see how it develops. It's really frustrating. I'm not really a big no-ball bowler. I probably bowled more no-balls today than I have in a test match before."
- Jun 18, 2023 12:42 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Atherton's response to Ponting
Ponting was in disbelief from the commentary box, when England used Brook as a bowler, but Atherton had a savage reply. He said, "This is Bazball, Ricky."
- Jun 18, 2023 12:27 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Ton-up Khawaja
Khawaja has already bagged a ton and remains unbeaten. He has registered 126* off 279 balls, at a strike rate of 45.16, packed with 14 fours and two sixes. He will be key for Australia in the opening session on Day 3.
- Jun 18, 2023 12:13 PM IST
