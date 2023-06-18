Home / Cricket / Ashes 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Ton-up Khawaja, Carey to resume batting as AUS trail by 82 runs
Live

Ashes 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Ton-up Khawaja, Carey to resume batting as AUS trail by 82 runs

Jun 18, 2023 01:40 PM IST
OPEN APP

ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Day 2 of the ongoing opener between England and Australia scorecard, in Birmingham.

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Trailing by 82 runs, Australia will resume batting on Day 3 of the ongoing Ashes opener, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. The visitors posted 311/5 at Stumps on Day 2, in response to England's first innings score of 393/8d. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey will resume batting for Australia, with the former having already bagged a century. Khajawa is currently unbeaten and has smacked 126 runs off 279 balls. Meanwhile, Carey is unbeaten with a knock of 52 off 80 deliveries. For England's bowling department, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali have taken two wickets each.

ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes: England vs Australia Latest Updates
ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes: England vs Australia Latest Updates(AP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 18, 2023 01:40 PM IST

    England vs Australia 1st Test Live Score Ashes: What does the equation stand?

    Usman Khawaja (126) and Alex Carey (52) will resume the proceedings on Day 3 in Birmingham with Australia just 82 runs behind England's first-innings total of 393/8d. This is Australia's last recognised batting pair. The remaining line-up includes - Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

  • Jun 18, 2023 01:01 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Morgan praises Carey

    Former England captain Morgan hailed Carey for his unbeaten knock. He said, "I think it has been Australia's day. I would rather be sat in Australia's changing room right now and the difference for me has been Carey. You always expect an Australian to grind out some runs on this wicket. That impetus late on in the day and leading momentum into when the new ball came in from Khawaja and Carey was outstanding."

  • Jun 18, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Broad on Edgbaston pitch

    Speaking after Day 2, Broad said, "How can I be polite? It's a very slow, low surface that saps the energy out of the ball. It's pretty characterless so far, pretty soulless, but you can only judge a surface towards the end of the match and see how it develops. It's really frustrating. I'm not really a big no-ball bowler. I probably bowled more no-balls today than I have in a test match before."

  • Jun 18, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Atherton's response to Ponting

    Ponting was in disbelief from the commentary box, when England used Brook as a bowler, but Atherton had a savage reply. He said, "This is Bazball, Ricky."

  • Jun 18, 2023 12:27 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Ton-up Khawaja

    Khawaja has already bagged a ton and remains unbeaten. He has registered 126* off 279 balls, at a strike rate of 45.16, packed with 14 fours and two sixes. He will be key for Australia in the opening session on Day 3.

  • Jun 18, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing Ashes opener between England and Australia, straight from Birmingham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series ashes england cricket team australia cricket team + 2 more

'Not 100% certain Rohit will remain Test captain': Chopra's warning to BCCI

cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 01:27 PM IST

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has issued a warning to BCCI selectors as he remains sure that Rohit is unlikely to remain the skipper beyond 2023.

Aakash Chopra has his say on the future of Rohit Sharma Test captaincy
ByHT Sports Desk

Closer look at Edgbaston: Ex-IND opener triggers pitch debate with savage tweet

The image features two signboards, which one generally finds at highways or airport runways.

An inflatable football is pictured in the stands during the game(Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 12:36 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Bumrah set for comeback in Ireland series in major boost for India before WC

India's worry heading to into World Cup is likely to end as Bumrah is set to a blockbuster return well before the big tournament kicks off in October in India.

Jasprit Bumrah has not played since September last year(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 12:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashes 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Ton-up Khawaja to resume batting as AUS trail

ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Day 2 of the ongoing opener between England and Australia scorecard, in Birmingham.

Live ENG vs AUS Live Score Ashes: England vs Australia Latest Updates(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 01:40 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'All teammates were once friends. Now they’re colleagues': Ashwin on Indian team

When asked whether he looked for help or a frank conversation with any of his teammates, Ashwin's first reaction was - "It's a deep topic".

Ashwin exposed the sad reality of Indian team in the wake of WTC final snub(Getty Images)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Absence of chief selector posing many challenges

Team India does not need an all-powerful head selector but can do with a voice who can challenge the team management

BCCI’s contention was that five selectors were necessary to scout talent across the Indian cricket landscape.(Image Courtesy: Cricket Australia)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 11:23 AM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

What is Bazball? 5 things about the concept that has taken ENG cricket by storm

Bazball is not just a set strategy that England follows. It is an approach which comes with a mindset which Bairstow best described it as "freedom".

England's Ben Stokes with head coach Brendon McCullum during practice (Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 11:47 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Atherton shuts Ponting with savage response after Brook bowls in 1st Ashes Test

Ricky Ponting, who was in the commentary box, was left in disbelief at the move before he was shut by ex-England captain Michael Atherton with a savage reply.

It was stunning exchange between Michael Atherton and Ricky Ponting when Harry Brook came to bowl
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 09:05 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan seek two changes in 2023 ODI World Cup venues in India

India and Pakistan are reportedly set to face each other in Ahmedabad during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan will reportedly play Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru(AP)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 07:35 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Find better ways to hype...': Indian fans hit back as Barmy Army target Kohli

It wasn't just the Australians who were the target of the Barmy Army's online banter.

Virat Kohli ended up getting some banter from the Barmy Army amid the Ashes frenzy
cricket
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 09:30 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Look at his inconsistent IPL form over years and now WTC final. Rohit has ...’

South Africa legend Graeme Smith feels a senior India player should be rested and it's not Cheteshwar Pujara. India face West Indies in a two-match Test series.

Rohit Sharma reacts after being given out lbw off the bowling of Australia's Nathan Lyon on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Fina(AP)
cricket
Published on Jun 18, 2023 07:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Usman Khawaja shows the way for Australia with unbeaten ton

The left-handed opener's 126* means the visitors trail England's first-innings total by 82 runs

Usman Khawaja leaves the pitch at the end of play during Day 2 of the first Ashes Test(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jun 18, 2023 08:22 AM IST
ByAditya Chaturvedi, Mumbai

Stokes' bold captaincy leaves Southgate in awe: ‘First team in my lifetime…’

“I’m a big cricket fan and it’s something that is hugely exciting to watch at the moment." - Gareth Southgate

Ben Stokes' bold captaincy leaves England manager Gareth Southgate in awe
cricket
Published on Jun 17, 2023 06:52 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Raina reveals how he helped MS Dhoni find his replacement for CSK in IPL 2021

Suresh Raina, now retired from all forms of cricket, was gently phased out from the CSK starting set-up in IPL 2021.

Suresh Raina revealed how he helped MS Dhoni find his replacement.(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jun 17, 2023 04:34 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Both have been successful in this...': PAK great on Asia Cup

The hybrid model suggested by the Pakistan Cricket Board has been accepted by the ACC and India.

The Pakistan great pointed to the fact that the idea to give Sri Lanka the remaining nine games of Asia Cup will help their economy immensely(Pakistan Cricket Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out