Ashes: Jack Leach obliges to bizarre request by fan, crowd loves England spinner's gesture - WATCH

England spinner Jack Leach encountered a unique situation in the rain-hit Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. Leach obliged to a bizarre request made by a fan as the 30-year-old was seen signing an autograph on his bald head.

The incident, which was cheered by the fans present at the stands, took place in the final session of the day when Australia were batting at 117/3.

Meanwhile, Leach rolled his arms for just two overs before the close of play, which saw only 46.5 overs being bowled in total. Australia, who won the toss and opted to bat, ended the day with126 on the board for the loss of three wickets.

England seam duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are both included in the playing XI, scalped one wicket each. Mark Wood also returned with a wicket.

For the hosts, Marcus Harris dug deep and stayed in the middle for 109 balls, in which he scored 39. David Warner added 30, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 28.

Steve Smith (6 not-out) and Usman Khawaja (4 not-out) will resume Australia's charge on Day 2.

Australia have won the ongoing Ashes and are currently leading 3-0 in the five-match series.