Asia Cup 2022 Points Table: Where do India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka stand after IND vs SL Super 4 match?

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:21 AM IST

Rohit Sharma & Co. are on the brink of an early exit from the Asia Cup 2022 after hosts Sri Lanka defeated Team India in the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament on Tuesday.

India's captain Rohit Sharma shake hands with Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka to congratulate him after Sri Lanka won the match&nbsp;(AP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma shake hands with Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka to congratulate him after Sri Lanka won the match (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India will not meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 as Rohit Sharma & Co. are now staring at the exit door of the continental tournament following their defeat to hosts Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka completed a stunning comeback in the Asia Cup by defeating India at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The Islanders recorded back-to-back wins in the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament to boost their chances of entering the Asia Cup final.

While the Shanaka-led Sri Lanka side has revived their campaign in the Super 4 phase, defending champions India are on verge of suffering a premature exit from the showpiece event. Two consecutive defeats at the hands of former champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan have pushed the defending champions towards the exit door amid the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

TeamsMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
Sri Lanka22040.351
Pakistan11020.126
India2020-0.125
Afghanistan1010-0.589

ALSO READ: How India can still reach Asia Cup final after losing to Sri Lanka, Pakistan

India are dependent on the match results of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as the record-time winners only have an outside chance of making it to the final. Team India will need Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan to upstage Babar Azam's Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will meet Afghanistan on Wednesday. India also need a big favour from Sri Lanka, who are likely to enter the final of the Asia Cup 2022. If the Islanders register a massive win over Pakistan in the Super 4 stage, India have a chance of entering the summit clash.

Rohit-led Team India will meet Nabi's Afghanistan in match No.5 of the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Hosts Sri Lanka are scheduled to lock horns with Babar's Pakistan in the final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Friday. The final of the Asia Cup 2022 will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Get Latest Cricket News
Topics
asia cup india vs sri lanka
asia cup india vs sri lanka

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Sign out