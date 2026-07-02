‘At least watch where the fielder is’: Abhishek Sharma points out Ishan Kishan’s costly mistake

Things turned tense between Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan after the wicketkeeper batter was run out for a two-ball duck in the first ODI between India and England in Durham on Wednesday night. Kishan's run out was his second such dismissal in as many games, as the newly crowned No. 1 T20I batter in the world registered his third straight low score. Ishan Kishan walks back dejected after getting run out for 0 (AFP)

But Kishan had no one but himself to blame for the dismissal. After playing the ball, he took off for a single without even looking at his partner. Despite Abhishek screaming "No!" and refusing the run, Kishan realised his mistake only when he was halfway down the pitch. By the time he turned back and tried to make it to the striker's end, it was too late. Jos Buttler collected the ball and whipped the bails off with Kishan still short of his crease. The third umpire was called into action, and moments later, the big screen flashed red.

As the pair waited for the decision, the stump mic picked up a brief exchange between Kishan and Abhishek that went something like this.

Abhishek: Did you reach the crease or not?

Kishan: I don’t know.

Abhishek: Was it close?

Kishan: Close.

Abhishek: What are you doing, Ishan?

Kishan: It was my call.

Abhishek: But at least watch where the fielder is standing.