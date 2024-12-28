Menu Explore
Australia named ODI and T20I squad for upcoming Women's Ashes 2025 against England

ANI |
Dec 28, 2024 06:09 AM IST

Australia on Saturday announced the squad for the highly anticipated Women's Ashes 2025 series against England.

Melbourne [Australia], : Australia on Saturday announced the squad for the highly anticipated Women's Ashes 2025 series against England.

Skipper Alyssa Healy remained unsure about the wicketkeeping role in the upcoming series after an ongoing knee problem, according to ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Aussie all-rounder Sophie Molineux will be missing the Women's Ashes 2025 due to a knee injury that will require surgery.

Molineux suffered the knee injury during the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League, where she led the Melbourne Renegades to a maiden title.

Team Australia's physiotherapist Kate Beerworth confirmed that Molineux will undergo left knee surgery next month.

"Sophie Molineux will undergo left knee surgery next month, following that we will provide further updates on an anticipated return date," Beerworth was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Georgia Voll, who made a stupendous start to her international career against India, scoring 173 runs in three ODIs including a century has been added to ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming prestigious series.

The much-anticipated Women's Ashes 2025 will commence with the ODI series on January 11 at North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The second ODI will take place on January 13 at Junction Oval in Melbourne, while Hobart's Bellerive Oval will host the final match of the series on January 16.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by T20Is. England and Australia will face off in the first T20I on January 20 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Canberra's Manuka Oval will host the second match on January 23, with the final game of the series scheduled for January 25 at Adelaide Oval.

Meanwhile, the one-off Test match between England and Australia is set to take place on February 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia ODI and T20I squad for Women's Ashes: Alyssa Healy , Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris , Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
