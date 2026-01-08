Australia outclass England by 5 wickets in Usman Khawaja's final Test, clinch Ashes 4-1

Australia clinched the fifth and final Ashes Test against England on Thursday by five wickets to complete a dominant 4-1 victory after a gruelling series, sending the retiring Usman Khawaja out on a high. Australian players celebrate with the Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy at the end of the fifth Ashes cricket Test between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 8, 2026. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

The nervy hosts lost five wickets as they chased their 160 target, which they reached after lunch on day five with Cameron Green not out 22 and Alex Carey on 16.

Australia lost openers Travis Head (29) and Jake Weatherald (34), along with captain Steve Smith (12) and Khawaja who made six in his final knock before retiring after an 88-Test career.

Marnus Labuschagne, dropped on 20, compiled 37 before needlessly running himself out to give Ben Stokes's men a flicker of hope as they reduced Australia to 121-5.

But victory was never seriously in doubt after England were dismissed for 342 on the back of Jacob Bethell's stylish 154.

Defeat culminated a long tour for the visitors that quickly turned into a horror show when they lost the opening two Tests in Perth and Brisbane by eight wickets and the third at Adelaide by 82 runs.

Stokes's side had arrived confident they could win their first series in Australia since 2010-11 amid taunts about the hosts having their worst side in 15 years.

Facing heavy criticism over their preparations, discipline and ultra-aggressive "Bazball" style of cricket, they rallied to pull off a stunning four-wicket comeback win in the fourth Test in Melbourne.

It was their first victory in 18 Tests on Australian soil and restored some pride, but another loss in Sydney, albeit close, will see them face a tough inquisition on their return home with coach Brendon McCullum's job on the line.

Australia achieved their success despite being without pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood for the series and Pat Cummins for all but one Test, while veteran spin king Nathan Lyon played a limited role.

Nearly 860,000 fans watched the series with a record 211,032 through the turnstiles in Sydney.

- Heated words - Head sent Brydon Carse to the ropes twice in the opening over of the chase to signal his intent, while Weatherald smashed Josh Tongue through the covers to get going.

Tempers flared when Weatherald survived a review for caught behind on 16 despite the controversial Snicko technology, which has been unreliable all series, appearing to indicate a faint murmur.

An angry Carse had to be pulled away from complaining to the on-field umpire by Stokes and the bowler exchanged heated words with Weatherald.

England finally got their reward when Head swiped Tongue to Carse at midwicket and Weatherland top-edged the same bowler to Matthew Potts.

Smith was bamboozled by a turning ball by spinner Will Jacks and Khawaja was bowled by Tongue, after being given a guard of honour by England when he walked out for the final time.

England resumed on 302-8 with a 119-run advantage, determined to produce a late flurry but only adding 40.

Precocious number three Bethell, trumpeted as the future of English cricket, padded up on 142 with Potts yet to score.

He reached 150 with two off Mitchell Starc then was given out lbw to Scott Boland after adding just one more run, but ball tracking showed it was going high.

It was a brief reprieve and he edged Starc to wicketkeeper Carey soon after to end a breakthrough innings, with his marathon 265-ball stay including 15 fours.

Tongue was the last man out for six, again to Starc, with Potts unbeaten on 18.

It was Starc's 31st wicket of the series, more than any other bowler.

Australia were all out for 567 in their first innings on Wednesday on the back of centuries from Head and Smith in reply to the tourists' 384, built on Joe Root's 160.