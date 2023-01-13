'Axar, Washington are smiling…': Ravindra Jadeja lambasted for cryptic tweet during India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

Ravindra Jadeja is out of cricket action since his knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022. He had suffered the freak injury while balancing himself on a ski-board as part of team adventure activity. The unfortunate incident had raised concerns over his replacement in the playing XI as Jadeja was one of India's main hopes in the lower-middle order in the lead up to the T20 World Cup and other important events. While he seemed irreplaceable initially, all-rounder Axar Patel was included in his place and Axar has done tremendously well and cemented his place in the team. Axar was adjudged the Player of the Series in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. Another all-rounder Washington Sundar also performed well in the few chances that he got in Jadeja's absence.

In the current scenario, cricket experts have claimed that a comeback for Jadeja to the playing XI is very difficult and such arguments are getting mileage on social media. Amidst all this, Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday and wrote "Don’t say anything. Just smile". The all-rounder's tweet immediately caught the attention of cricket fans and went viral.

Don’t say anything. Just smile😊 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2023

Also Read | 'Tendulkar's real greatness was...': Sachin's ex-India teammate identifies Virat Kohli's 'big mountain'

Many Twitter users and cricket fans trolled Jadeja with references to Axar and Washington who have risen up to the occasion for the national team in his absence.

One user posted a smiling photo of Axar in the comment section and sarcastically wrote "Smiling".

"I think Axar deserves to stay in all formats and Jadeja needs to go back to first class cricket if he wants to comeback which I doubt it, he has enough money, he doesn't care about the Nation.. He will be back for IPL," tweeted another fan.

I think Axar deserves to stay in all formats and Jadeja needs to go back to first class cricket if he wants to comeback which i doubt it, he has enough money, he doesn't care about the Nation.. He will be back for IPL — vikram (@vikram18r) January 12, 2023

"You lost your spot in Indian CRICKET team bro come back stronger stop being Political meme," wrote another user.

You lost your spot in Indian CRICKET team bro come back stronger stop being Political meme 👍🏻 — Barca Fc On spot (@A978ShahrumAli) January 12, 2023

"Yeah… smiling on you. Axar Bapu aur Washington Sundar Anna kha gaye aapke place," tweeted another fan.

Yeah..smiling on you🤣🤣🤣🤣.Axar Bapu aur Washington Sundar Anna kha gaye aapke place — Emotionless Heart (@imbigheartguy) January 12, 2023

Another user launched a scathing attack on Jadeja and commented "Retire.. ho gaya bas tumhara (Your retirement is imminent now)

Retire.. hogaya bas tumhara — Sandy (@sandeep2c) January 12, 2023

Jadeja might be hoping to get selected in the squad for the four-match Test series against Australia in India in February-March. It remains to be seen whether BCCI goes for Jadeja or Axar alongside premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the all-important series which will decide India's qualification to the World Test Championship 2021 - 2023 final as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON