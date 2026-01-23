Bangladesh T20 World Cup row LIVE Updates: BCB awaits final verdict from ICC after back-and-forth tussle
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 participation has turned into a direct standoff between the BCB and the ICC over where Bangladesh will play its group matches.
Bangladesh-ICC standoff deepens as World Cup 2026 India trip hangs in balance.
Bangladesh's participation at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has turned into the tournament's most combustible off-field story, with the ICC and Bangladesh locked in a stare-down that began with a single IPL decision and has now escalated into a full-blown event-management crisis. What started as the BCCI asking KKR to release Mustaifzur Rahman has snowballed into Bangladesh's government banning IPL broadcasts at home, the BCB pushing to move Bangladesh' World Cup matches out of India, and the ICc refusing to alter a schedule it says is backed by independent security assessments. The stakes are no longer symbolic: this is about whether a Full Member can effectively opt out for playing World Cup games at a host venue, and what that precedent would mean for future ICC events.
This live blog tracks the entire chain, from the early flashpoint to the latest meetings and statements and deadlines. We will bring you the ICC’s latest position on fixtures and security reviews, Bangladesh’s official responses and internal deliberations and the most important question hanging over the tournament right now: what happens now?
The replacement plan has been openly discussed, with Scotland widely reported as the standby option if the ICC triggers the contingency. We will also keep an eye on the knock-on effects this could have on Group C.
As the World Cup venue row heated up, the standoff spilled into Bangladesh cricket's own corridors. A group of senior players threatened to boycott all cricket unless BCB director M Najmul Islam stepped down, after his “Indian agent” remark and the widening backlash around the board's handling of the crisis. Within a day, the BCB removed him from all responsibilities of the finance committee chair, to calm the storm.
Within 48 hours of Mustafizur Rahman being pulled out of IPL 2026, Dhaka hit back. On January 5, Bangaldesh's government ordered broadcasters to halt IPL telecasts and promotion, and the BCB formally asked the ICC to shift all of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 group games out of India to co-host Sri Lanka. That one move turned a franchise dispute into an ICC tournament headache - and set up the “play in India or be replaced” showdown.
This standoff traces back to early January, when the BCCI asked KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL setup, citing recent developments without spelling details. In Dhaka, that decision landed like a warning shot. Bangladesh's government soon moved to ban IPL broadcasts and the BCB began pushing the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's World Cup matches away from India. One domestic-league flashpoint had suddenly become an ICC tournament problem.
The ICC has refused Bangladesh's request to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 group games out of India, citing independent security assessments and the need to protect the schedule. Bangladesh's government and BCB maintain they won't travel, pointing to the Mustafizur Rahman IPL fallout as the trigger. The immediate question: when does the ICC activate its contingency and slot in a replacement, with Scotland widely tipped as the next in line?