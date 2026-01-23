Bangladesh T20 World Cup row LIVE Updates: BCB awaits final verdict from ICC after back-and-forth tussle

Live

By

BCB president in a press meet.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup row LIVE Updates: Bangladesh's participation at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has turned into the tournament's most combustible off-field story, with the ICC and Bangladesh locked in a stare-down that began with a single IPL decision and has now escalated into a full-blown event-management crisis. What started as the BCCI asking KKR to release Mustaifzur Rahman has snowballed into Bangladesh’s government banning IPL broadcasts at home, the BCB pushing to move Bangladesh’ World Cup matches out of India, and the ICc refusing to alter a schedule it says is backed by independent security assessments. The stakes are no longer symbolic: this is about whether a Full Member can effectively opt out for playing World Cup games at a host venue, and what that precedent would mean for future ICC events. This live blog tracks the entire chain, from the early flashpoint to the latest meetings and statements and deadlines. We will bring you the ICC’s latest position on fixtures and security reviews, Bangladesh’s official responses and internal deliberations and the most important question hanging over the tournament right now: what happens now? The replacement plan has been openly discussed, with Scotland widely reported as the standby option if the ICC triggers the contingency. We will also keep an eye on the knock-on effects this could have on Group C. ...Read More

This live blog tracks the entire chain, from the early flashpoint to the latest meetings and statements and deadlines. We will bring you the ICC’s latest position on fixtures and security reviews, Bangladesh’s official responses and internal deliberations and the most important question hanging over the tournament right now: what happens now? The replacement plan has been openly discussed, with Scotland widely reported as the standby option if the ICC triggers the contingency. We will also keep an eye on the knock-on effects this could have on Group C.