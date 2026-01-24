Players should decide T20 World Cup security, not BCB: Former official flags ICC action, compensation risk

Amid the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) continued standoff over the T20 World Cup, the players have expressed regret at not being kept in the loop about discussions with the ICC, the board’s stance, or whether they will be able to take part in the tournament. While the BCB has maintained that it is acting on government directives citing security concerns, former BCB general secretary and ex-Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief executive Syed Ashraful Haque believes the decision should have been left to the players. Will Bangladesh play in 2026 T20 World Cup? (AFP)

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Haque said such calls are typically made by cricket boards, not governments.

“A call like this is made by the board, never by the government. I accept that governments give permission for teams to travel abroad. But when there’s a security issue, boards usually lay out the arrangements to the players and let them decide. Whoever wants to go, goes; whoever doesn’t, doesn’t — without punishment. That’s the standard process,” he said.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup row LIVE Updates Haque warned that political interference could isolate Bangladesh and cost players their World Cup dreams.

“It is very unfortunate that the present board is totally subservient to a government decision. The damage left behind could have far-reaching consequences, with Bangladesh being seen as a troublemaker in cricket circles. Any self-respecting board would have shared the ICC’s security measures with the players and let them take the call. Instead, players have been deprived of their lifetime ambition of playing a World Cup,” he added.

A report by ANI on Friday revealed that ICC Chairman Jay Shah is contemplating strict action against Bangladesh should they withdraw from the tournament, with a final announcement expected on Saturday.

Haque confirmed that pulling out of an ICC event could invite sanctions.

“We have signed an agreement, and security is overseen by the ICC. If we withdraw, there will be consequences. We may have won a political fight, but we have lost the war in cricket,” he said.

He also warned that the ICC could demand compensation if Bangladesh’s withdrawal leads to a loss in viewership.

“Broadcast tenders are floated with territorial viewership in mind. Bangladesh’s audience is among the largest globally, and losing that market would have serious financial implications,” Haque explained.