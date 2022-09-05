Barmy Army claims Ashes 'bigger than India vs Pakistan', gets brutally trolled on Twitter; Wasim Jaffer's reply is gold

India and Pakistan played out a thrilling game on Sunday night in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage, with the latter clinching a five-wicket victory. Chasing 182 runs to win, Pakistan rode on the contributions from Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Mohammad Nawaz (42), while Asif Ali (16 off 8 balls) provided the late bloom to steer the men in green home. Pakistan won with a ball to spare, as they made a winning start to the Super 4 stage in the competition.

While many fans and former cricketers expressed their delight at the thrilling tie between the two sides, England's ‘Barmy Army’, who enjoy a rather love-hate relationship with the Indian fans, riled up fans from both sides with their comparison of the India-Pakistan rivalry with the Ashes. Following the game, the Barmy Army wrote, “Ashes > India vs Pakistan anyway,” a comment that didn't go down well among fans from both countries.

Ashes > India vs Pakistan anyway — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 4, 2022

Here's how India and Pakistan fans reacted to the tweet:

Sorry but wrong — Talal Mazhar🇵🇰 (@MazaharTalal) September 4, 2022

The fact that we you have to tweet this , we understand 🤣 — Arun B (@realarun82) September 4, 2022

Lahore vs Karachi is a bigger rivalry than the ?ashes? https://t.co/MSGCwmGCZM — ibrahim (@lbzMcr) September 4, 2022

Chicken Biryani > Fish & Chips anyway https://t.co/wG63MNwYli — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 4, 2022

When was the last time the English actually enjoyed watching the ashes? https://t.co/O00TihrPts — Twitt.Arhum (@arhuml92) September 4, 2022

thank you barmy army for uniting indian and pakistani fans in the quotes and comments https://t.co/ZTYRm8vnPH — tanya (@ch3rryw8n3) September 5, 2022

In fact, even former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer couldn't resist taking a brutal swipe at Barmy Army for the comparison. Referring to England's recent performance in the Ashes (where they lost 0-5 Down Under), Jaffer wrote, “If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I'd downplay the Ashes if anything #INDvPAK.”

If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I'd downplay the Ashes if anything 😅 #INDvPAK https://t.co/zqFbIyt2lv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 5, 2022

Both games between India and Pakistan were closely-fought, with India registering a five-wicket victory in the Group A game on August 28. In yesterday's game, India were invited to bat first and Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his return to form with a brilliant 60 off 43 deliveries. However, even as India posted a strong score in the game, Nawaz's incredible hitting in the final few overs, coupled with Arshdeep Singh's dropped catch of Asif Ali eventually culminated in Pakistan securing an important victory in the Super 4 game.

India will now return to action on Tuesday when the side takes on Sri Lanka in its second Super 4 match.

