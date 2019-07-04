Bat does the talking: MS Dhoni drops subtle hint about possible retirement from cricket

Will MS Dhoni call it a day after India’s World Cup campaign? Reports say yes, the man remains an enigma, there are no whispers from the Indian camp, but, if we take a closer look at MS Dhoni himself and the way he has gone about his business in the campaign so far, he could well be giving us all few signals about the impending move. It is largely expected that the most successful India captain might walk away after India’s final game, although there has been no message sent to the BCCI.

In a very subtle way, well, everything with Dhoni is subtle - the former Indian captain has tried to express his appreciation to people who have backed him all his career. If we take a look at the bats he has used in the ongoing World Cup, there are signs - he has used a number of brands, but all these brands have sponsored him right through his career. This is one sure way of saying thank you to all the bat makers.

ALSO READ: Which team will India face? The likely World Cup semi-final match-ups

He starts his innings with an SG endorsed bat and then later changes to a Vampire (BAS) branded blade. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, his close friend and manager, Arun Pandey confirms that this is Dhoni’s way of thanking the aforementioned bat makers for supporting him in the initial stages of his career.

“It’s a fact that he has been using different bats with different bats with different brandings, but he is not charging them. He wants to say thank to them for helping in various stages of his career,” Pandey told Mumbai Mirror.

“He does not need money, he has enough of it, he is using those bats as a goodwill gesture. BAS was with him from the beginning and SG also was very helpful to him.”

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 10:01 IST