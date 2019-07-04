ICC World Cup 2019: Which team will Virat Kohli’s India face - The likely World Cup semi-final match-ups

England beat New Zealand at Durham to seal their spot in the semi-finals. What this also means is that barring a ridiculous mathematical possibility, Pakistan will also have to take the early flight back home. There are a handful of matches which remain which could have a bearing on the top 4 standings and hence, could determine the semi-final clash.

Here we take a look at the possible matchups in the semis:

1st place: Australia (14 points)

Played: 8 | Won: 7 | Lost: 1 | NR: 0 | NRR: 1.00

Remaining match - July 6: v South Africa at Old Trafford

Australia are a side in form and South Africa are struggling. Hence, they are overwhelming favourites when the sides meet on Friday. This could mean that Australia take on New Zealand in the semi-final at Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, if South Africa manage to down Australia and India win their match against Sri Lanka, Aaron Finch and company will have to hop across to Birmingham where they will lock horns with hosts England.

2nd place: India (13 points)

Played: 8 | Won: 6 | Lost: 1 | NR: 1 | NRR 0.811

Remaining match - July 6: v Sri Lanka at Headingley

India are slated to face Sr Lanka in their final league match and for Kohli and company, this fixture should be an easy affair. Also, if Australia win their match against South Africa and India win their match against Sri Lanka, Kohli and company will take on England at Edgbaston on July 11. However, if Australia are downed by South Africa and India win against Sri Lanka, India claim the top spot and will take on New Zealand in Manchester on July 9.

3rd place: England (12 points)

Played: 9 | Won: 6 | Lost: 3 | NR: 0 | NRR 1.15

They have played their final game, and have sealed their spot in the semis. Irrespective of the other results, they remain on the 3rd spot and will await either India or Australia at Edgbaston for the semi-final clash on July 11.

4th place: New Zealand (11 points)

Played: 9 | Won: 5 | Lost: 3 | NR: 1 | NRR: 0.18

New Zealand’s campaign got off to a roaring start, but it is now floundering. However, despite a third defeat on the bounce, New Zealand should remain at number 4 and will head across to Manchester and await Saturday’s results to determine their opponent.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 09:11 IST