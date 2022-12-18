'Batsman won't have to worry about changing their underwear…': AUS great's ruthless take on Gabba pitch

South Africa endured a six-wicket defeat against Australia in the first of the three-match Test series. Australia ripped through the Proteas line, bundling them for 99 in the second innings, which left them with a 34-run target.

However, it was not Australia's dominance but the pitch, which became the talking point. The Test match was wrapped inside two days. Batting first South Africa were skittled for 152, following which Australia scored 218. Australia then lost four wickets while chasing a paltry 34-run target.

Also Read: 'Hypocrisy is mind-boggling. Had it happened in India...': Sehwag blasts Australia after two-day Gabba Test vs SA

Many ex-cricketers were left furious with the pitch, and one of them was former Australia spinner Brad Hogg. Taking a brutal dig at the Gabba track, Hogg tweeted: “Batsman won't have to worry about showering, changing there underwear and putting on deodorant for dinner on the town tonight in Brisbane.”

Batsman won't have to worry about showering, changing there underwear and putting on deodorant for dinner on the town tonight in Brisbane. #AUSvSA — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 18, 2022

Pointing out the “only positive” of Brisbane wicket, he added: "The only positive with the Brisbane pitch is both teams have pace attacks that have a similar advantage on it. Exciting and interesting in that aspect as a one off, but don't want to see it for another 10 years."

The only positive with the Brisbane pitch is both teams have pace attacks that have a similar advantage on it. Exciting and interesting in that aspect as a one off, but don't want to see it for another 10 years. #AUSvSA #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 18, 2022

Sharing his thoughts on the contest, South Africa skipper during the presentation ceremony said: “Pretty spicy wicket, bowlers were licking their lips. Challenging for the batters which is okay, but on the flipside I don't see this as a fair contest. In fairness, I don't think we could prepare any better. Conditions weren't in favour for the batters, the partnership between Smith and Head made the difference.”

Meanwhile, his counterpart Pat Cummins played down the talks on the pitch. Instead he commended Travis Head and Steve Smith, with the former scoring 92 off 96 balls in the first innings.

“Tricky wicket. I thought the way Head and Smith batted got us to this winning position,” said Cummins.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON