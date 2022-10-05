'Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said...': Moeen Ali gives massive update on England Test cricket return

England all-rounder Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket in September last year, but recently in June he hinted at a possible return to the red-ball format. Now it looks like the veteran has reversed his decision and has explained that it's 'time to close the door on that side of' his career. Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Moeen revealed, "I've had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can't see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability".

"Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, 'Sorry, I'm done'. He understands, he knows the feeling. Test cricket is hard work. I'm 35 and something's got to give."

Also Read | 'Ice baths are overrated': Brett Lee's advice to injured Jasprit Bumrah

"I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn't be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all. It's time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled."

England's Test team face Pakistan in a three-match series in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December, but they will be without the 35-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2014 and registered 2914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29. He also bagged 195 Test wickets.

He captained the England team in their recent 4-3 series victory vs Pakistan in the seven-match series, in the absence of regular captain Jos Buttler. During the series, he registered 142 runs in seven fixtures, with a high score of 55*. Meanwhile, he could only register one wicket. The all-rounder will be aiming to build some momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup, considering his crucial role within the T20I side's setup and tactics. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in October, and will be held in Australia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON