BCCI announces equal pay for centrally contracted men and women Indian cricketers in historic move

cricket
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 12:52 PM IST

According to the current system, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will earn match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI and ₹3 lakh per T20I, the same as their men counterparts. The equal pay announcement was made by BCCI on Thursday.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with teammate Sneh Rana(BCCI Women Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

In a historic move, BCCI on Thursday announced equal pay for all contracted men and women Team India cricketers. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the development. "I’m pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted.

According to the current system, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will earn match fees of 15 lakh per Test, 6 lakh per ODI and 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their men counterparts.

"The women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support," he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
