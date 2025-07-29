BCCI medical team tells Jasprit Bumrah not to play fifth Test against England, replacement confirmed: Report

Despite being 1-2 down and the enticing prospect of levelling the series by winning the fifth and final Test at The Oval, knocking at the doors, the BCCI medical has reportedly taken the tough call of resting Jasprit Bumrah from the Oval Test. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Bumrah, the World's No.1-ranked bowler, will not play in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to protect his back, keeping the long-term prospects in mind. A fit-again Akash Deep is set to replace Bumrah in India's XI. India's Jasprit Bumrah(PTI)

Even before the start of the series, the Indian team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir and Bumrah himself, had announced that he would be available for only three of the five Tests as his body would not allow more than that. The last time Bumrah tried to put his body on the line in Australia, he ended up aggravating his back injury, which could potentially shorten his career.

Despite all this, there were murmurs of Bumrah giving it one final rip at the Oval to help India square the series. After all, he hasn't bowled since the morning of Day 4 of the fourth Test in Manchester. But as it turned out, the combination of just a three-day break, a likely lifeless Oval pitch and workload management prompted India not to risk Bumrah.

This comes hours after batting coach Sitanshu Kotak did not rule out Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the series decider. "Bumrah is fit now, according to his load. He has bowled one inning in the last match. So that obviously the head coach, our physio and captain will have a discussion and decide. There has been no discussion," Kotak said two days before the game.

At Old Trafford, Gambhir had also confirmed that all his pacers were fit, meaning that Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep have recovered from injuries.

Bumrah, India's highest wicket-taker in the series so far, bowled 33 overs – his most in an innings – in Manchester. This came after he had bowled his heart out at Leeds and Lord's.

Who will replace Bumrah? What about Siraj?

Akash Deep, who missed the fourth Test due to a groin injury, is set to return to the XI after regaining his full fitness. Akash Deep was India's hero with the ball in Edgbaston, where he picked up 10 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh is also set to get his Test cap. He will replace Anshul Kamboj while Mohammed Siraj is all but certain to play his fifth Test in a row.