BCCI plan Asia XI vs World XI match to inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium - Report

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 16:28 IST

The world’s largest cricket stadium has been under construction in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for quite some time now and is now on the verge of completion. A report in The Indian Express claims that the stadium will be ready by early next year and the BCCI is planning a grand inauguration.

The report suggests that the stadium, which can accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators, could host an exhibition match between Asia XI and World XI in March next year if the International Cricket Council agrees to BCCI’s request.

“There will be Asia XI vs World XI game but it will be subject to ICC’s approval,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying in the report.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is currently the biggest cricket facility in the world with a seating capacity of 90,000.

The Sardar Patel cricket stadium in Motera has hosted 12 Test matches and 24 one-day internationals since it was inaugurated in 1982. The old stadium was razed by the Gujarat Cricket Association to build the new stadium, spread across 63 acres. The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 700 crore. The stadium will have more than 70 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, a club house and an Olympic-size swimming pool.