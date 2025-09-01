BCCI to float tender for long-term jersey partners

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to find a long-term jersey partner, either until the 2027 ODI World Cup or even look for a three-year deal. Roger Binny, India’s 1983 World Cup winning cricketer, ended his tenure as BCCI president. (BCCI)

“The BCCI will soon come up with a tender inviting interest with a long-term view,” a board official said.

This means the Suryakumar Yadav-led India will go into the T20 Asia Cup starting on September 9 without a jersey sponsor. It is learnt that the modalities of Dream11’s exit are still being worked out. The gaming firm opted out early from their three-year partnership with BCCI, which was until March 2025, after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 became an Act. The new law bars real money gaming operations as well as their advertisement.

Binny’s BCCI innings over

Roger Binny, India’s 1983 World Cup winner who took over as BCCI president from Sourav Ganguly in October 2022, as the second-most high profile player-president of the board, has ended his tenure.

There’s been a fair amount of speculation on Binny’s continuation after the National Sports Governance Bill was passed in parliament and received the president’s assent. Its provision eases the age cap on office-bearers from 70 to 75 years if the global body of that federation permits. Binny turned 71 on July 19 and could have continued, but the BCCI constitution bars office-bearers from continuing beyond 70 years.

The Sports Act is yet to be notified. Also, the National Sports Tribunal is yet to be formed and a number of other procedures are required to be completed, which may still take a few months.

It is understood that BCCI is therefore going by its own constitution and does not have an elected president. “Binny ceased to function in his current role after his 70th birthday,” a BCCI official said.

Vice-president Rajiv Shukla is currently discharging Binny’s functions until fresh elections are conducted, which will be soon. A notice to state units for the September AGM is likely to be sent out soon.

There has been no internal communication on the same, but it became clear in the recent Apex council meeting where Shukla presided in Binny’s absence.